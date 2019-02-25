The best outfits celebrities wore to the 2019 Oscars

The 2019 Oscars took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday.

On Sunday, Hollywood’s biggest stars gathered at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, for the 91st annual Academy Awards.

As usual, the night was full of standout fashion moments as celebrities walked the red carpet in glamorous gowns, chic suits, and more.

From Jennifer Lopez to Chadwick Boseman, see the best outfits from the 2019 Oscars below.

Lady Gaga walked the carpet in an elegant design by Alexander McQueen.

She paired the black gown with long matching gloves and a sparkling necklace.

Jennifer Lopez brought some shimmer to the red carpet.

She wore a silver long-sleeved design by Tom Ford.

Emilia Clarke walked the carpet in a shimmering lavender gown.

The “Game of Thrones” star’s gown was a custom Balmain design.

Melissa McCarthy walked the carpet in a flowing white cape.

She paired the white caped blouse with black trousers.

Constance Wu arrived in a bright shade of yellow.

Her Versace dress featured layers of ruffled tulle.

Billy Porter combined a classic tuxedo with an elegant gown.

The top of his Christian Siriano ensemble was a traditional black tuxedo, which extended out into a voluminous ball gown-style skirt.

Serena Williams’ gown featured a touch of shimmer.

Her dress featured red sequins on the bodice, which extended out into a floor-length black skirt.

Amy Adams arrived in a shimmering white gown.

Her sleeveless dress featured silver shiny embellishments throughout.

Glenn Close shimmered in a caped gown by Carolina Herrera.

A matching gold clutch completed the look.

Jennifer Hudson dazzled in a bold shade of red.

She wore a one-sleeved floor-length design by Elie Saab.

Chadwick Boseman arrived in a suit with a shimmering blazer.

Her paired the floor-length jacket with black trousers and matching shoes.

Kacey Musgraves wore a gown by Giambattista Valli Couture.

The pink dress featured layers of voluminous tulle.

Letitia Wright wore an elegant gown by Dior.

The “Black Panther” star wore a semi-sheer gown with long sleeves.

Michelle Yeoh opted for a glamorous iridescent design.

The dress featured a silver bodice that extends out into a flowing skirt with floral embroidery.

Regina King went with a design by Oscar de la Renta.

The white gown featured a thigh-high slit and a flowing train.

Marie Kondo walked the red carpet in an eye-catching floral design.

She wore a light pink gown by Jenny Packham.

Stephan James arrived in a red velvet tuxedo.

He paired the tuxedo with a matching bow tie and white boots.

Angela Bassett turned heads in a bright fuchsia gown by Reem Acra.

She paired the gown with a clutch by Judith Leiber.

Octavia Spencer turned heads in a bold shade of blue.

Her off-the-shoulder gown had shimmering embellishments throughout.

Ashley Graham went with a sleek black dress by Zac Posen.

She paired the gown with diamonds by Martin Katz.