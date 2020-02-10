The best-dressed celebrity couples at the 2020 Oscars

- source
- Amy Sussman/Getty Images
- The 2020 Oscars took place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Sunday.
- Several celebrity couples made fashion statements on the red carpet for the 92nd Academy Awards.
- Many duos coordinated their red carpet looks, such as Lin Manuel-Miranda and Vanessa Nadal who opted for black-and-white outfits.
- Other couples, like and Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, wore complementary ensembles.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost channeled old Hollywood glamour with their outfits.
- source
- Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Johansson wore a champagne gown with a transparent bodice, chain detailing, and a dramatic train, while Jost chose a classic black tuxedo.
Kerri Higuchi and John Cho brought color and sparkle to the Oscars’ red carpet.
- source
- ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
Higuchi wore a color-block black and silver gown with flower embellishments, while Cho sported an acorn suit paired with a black shirt.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ looks were glamorous and classy.
- source
- Steve Granitz/WireImage
The “Live With Kelly and Ryan” host sported a custom Christian Siriano, multi-tiered ball gown with a ruffled one-shoulder neckline. Her husband wore a navy and black tuxedo.
Ryan Piers Williams and America Ferrera wore monochromatic ensembles.
- source
- Steve Granitz/WireImage
Ferrera wore a red gown that she paired with a headpiece that nodded to her Honduran roots, as she wrote on her Instagram. Williams opted for a black tuxedo.
Vanessa Nadal and Lin-Manuel Miranda popped in black and white on the red carpet.
- source
- Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Nadal wore an A-line white gown with silver embroidery on the shoulders. Manuel looked classic in a black tuxedo.
Tonya Lewis and Spike Lee made a statement with their looks.
- source
- Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Lee paid tribute to Kobe Bryant in a custom purple Gucci tuxedo that featured a gold trim and “24,” Bryant’s jersey number, embroidered on the lapel. He paired the outfit with “Strategy” Nike Kobe 9 Elite sneakers, again nodding to the late basketball player.
Lewis wore a white, long-sleeve white gown with statement earrings.
Julia Carey and James Corden looked chic on the Oscars’ red carpet.
- source
- Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Carey wore a textured, ice-blue gown with a shiny statement-belt, while Corden sported a a custom Dunhill tuxedo.
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach chose sleek Oscars’ ensembles.
- source
- Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Gerwig sported an olive-green gown with fringe-detailing on the bottom of the gown. Baumbach wore a black tuxedo.
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s outfits gave off a ’20s vibe.
- source
- Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Wilson wore a long-sleeve gown that featured head-to-toe fringe, while Hanks wore a black tuxedo with an oversized bow tie.
Nicole Kimpel and Antonio Banderas chose to wear black and white, while Banderas’ daughter Stella went for a pop of color.
- source
- Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Kimpel’s long-sleeve white gown featured a low-cute neckline that flowed into button detailing with a high-slit up the middle, and Banderas wore a black tuxedo.
Stella stood out from the duo in a black and red gown that also featured a low neckline and strap detailing.
Tony McGill and Caitriona Balfe looked chic and stylish.
- source
- Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Balfe wore a black Valentino gown with a sheer pink overlay that featured an elegant bow, and Tony McGill chose a black-on-black suit.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Brad Hall exuded elegance in their red carpet outfits.
- source
- ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
Dreyfus wore a navy, fitted Vera Wang gown with a Harry Winston diamond necklace. Brad Hall kept it simple in a black tuxedo.
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied’s looks were showstopping.
- source
- Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Portman wore an elaborate Dior gown with a high-neckline and gold embroidery, and she paired the dress with a Dior cape that had the names of the female directors snubbed at the Oscars written on it. Millepied complemented her in a black tuxedo.
Scott Stuber and Molly Sims opted for some sparkle.
- source
- Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The top of Sims’ gown was sheer and embroidered with sparkling embellishments, while the bottom was made of a silky material that flowed into a layered train. Stuber wore a black suit.
Stephanie Allain and Stephen Bray opted for modern looks.
- source
- Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Allain wore a black suit with a bejeweled, geometrical top. Bray wore a navy and black tuxedo with glasses.