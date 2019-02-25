The best-dressed celebrity couples at the 2019 Oscars

The 2019 Oscars took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday.

Some celebrity couples stole the show with their fashion-forward looks.

The 91st annual Academy Awards aired live from Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday.

While some stars dazzled on the red carpet in chic gowns and crisp suits, a handful of celebrity couples like Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez stole the show with their fashion-forward looks.

Below, see the best-dressed couples from the 2019 Oscars.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet arrived in designs by Karl Lagerfeld.

Momoa opted for a light pink tuxedo, while Bonet wore a matching dress with shimmering sequins and floral embellishments.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk arrived in coordinated black ensembles.

Cooper went with a classic tuxedo, while Shayk wore a black gown with gold detailing at the waist.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez walked the carpet in their typically elegant style.

Lopez was in a shiny silver gown by Tom Ford, while Rodriguez opted for a sleek white suit jacket.

Billy Porter and Adam Smith perfectly coordinated on the red carpet.

Smith went with a classic black tuxedo, while Porter wore an eye-catching tuxedo gown that was one of the best looks of the night.

Amy Adams and Darren Le Gallo went with contrasting outfits.

Adams wore a sparky white gown by Versace, while her husband wore an all-black suit.

Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone arrived in coordinating ensembles.

McCarthy stole the show in her caped pantsuit, while Falcone kept it classic in a tuxedo.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos brought their A-game to the red carpet.

Ripa dazzled in a flowing gown by Christian Siriano, while Consuelos was at her side in a black tuxedo.

Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti also coordinated their looks.

Peele went with a classic tuxedo, while Peretti was matching in a black and white gown.

Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker wore chic black ensembles.

Tucker sparkled in a glimmering dress with matching heels, while Driver went with a tuxedo.

John Mulaney and Annamarie Tendler experimented with bold patterns.

Mulaney opted for a floral suit jacket, while Tendler wore a gown with yellow and gold details throughout.

Marie Kondo and Takumi Kawahara sparked joy with their elegant looks.

Kondo wore a pink floral gown by Jenny Packham, while Kawahara wore a suit with matching bow tie.

Terry Crews and Rebecca King-Crews arrived in bold styles.

King-Crews wore a flowing cream gown with a sheer overlay, while Crews wore a black tuxedo with an aligator skin-style cumberbund and shoulder straps.

Mahershala Ali and Amatus Sami-Karim went with contrasting looks.

Ali opted for a traditional tuxedo, while Sami-Karim went with an eye-catching floral print with varying shades of blue and purple throughout.

Olivia Colman arrived in a custom Prada design, while Ed Sinclair went with a tuxedo.

Colman’s emerald green gown featured a flowing sheer train.

David and Jessica Oyelowo arrived in show-stopping ensembles.

David went with a green tuxedo, while Jessica dazzled in a shimmering gown.