Billie Eilish looked so confused by Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig’s Oscars performance and her reaction immediately went viral

caption Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig speak onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Singer Billie Eilish appeared baffled during the 2020 Oscars in the best reaction-shot of the night.

She made a face during a parody song performance by actors Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig.

Perhaps she didn’t find it funny, or the older song references were lost on her (Eilish is 18 years old).

Billie Eilish appeared completely baffled during Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig’s parody song performance at the 92nd Academy Awards, held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Sunday night.

In an instantly memeable moment, the camera panned to Eilish as Rudolph and Wiig started singing the 1986 song “Lady in Red” as part of a running bit where they parodied Hollywood-related songs. They were gearing up to present the award for best costume design (which went to “Little Women”).

You can watch the full video of this moment below (the camera cuts to Eilish at about 47 seconds in):

Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig are having the most fun humanly possible. https://t.co/8kz7m5vtnF #Oscars pic.twitter.com/B01ZABKPKB — ABC News (@ABC) February 10, 2020

People immediately picked up on the indiscernible and weird face Eilish made.

Perhaps she was confused by the song choices. Earlier in the night, the 18-year-old singer made waves online when she said her favorite movie growing up was the 2014 movie “The Babadook.”

It’s also possible that Eilish was simply unamused by Rudolph and Wiig’s comedic bit. Either way, the internet wins.