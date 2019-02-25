Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga gave an emotional and intimate performance at the Oscars, and people have feelings

caption Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga performed together. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The song “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born” won for best original song at the 2019 Oscars.

Stars Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga sang the song onstage Sunday at LA’s Dolby Theatre.

They crushed the intimate performance.

“A Star Is Born” stars Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga performed an intimate rendition of “Shallow” at the 2019 Oscars.

The co-stars, who play lovers Jackson and Aly in the movie, sang the Oscar-winning song to each other on the stage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. They walked up to the stage together from the audience. Cooper initially sat on a stool opposite of Gaga but later joined her on the piano bench.

caption Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper at the piano together. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Viewers raved about the emotional and intimate performance.

Thanks to Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga for giving me an excuse to weep on my couch on a Sunday!!! pic.twitter.com/CU37rUTFJ3 — Emma Gray (@emmaladyrose) February 25, 2019

i just want one person to look at me the way lady gaga looks at bradley cooper pic.twitter.com/VkKmYMwZ47 — ryan carey-mahoney (@thegoodcarmah) February 25, 2019

If you try to tell me Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga aren’t in love, I am going to call you a liar. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/4OW4SuOi60 — Casey Baker (@CaseyBake16) February 25, 2019

Me after watching lady gaga & Bradley Cooper singing 'shallow' on the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/QliA1O243c — JinMultias (@BKayrod) February 25, 2019

The performance was much slower than Gaga’s rock version of the song at the Grammys.

“A Star Is Born” was nominated for eight Oscars, including best picture, leading actor, and leading actress.

Watch the performance below.