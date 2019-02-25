Chris Evans jumped up to help Regina King to the stage after she won the Oscar for best supporting actress, and it melted viewers’ hearts

caption Chris Evans helps Regina King to the stage. source ABC

Regina King won for best supporting actress at the 2019 Oscars Sunday night at LA’s Dolby Theatre.

As she stood up to accept her award, her dress appeared to get caught.

Chris Evans, who was seated next to the actress, gave her his arm and escorted her to the stage.

She thanked the actor as he led her down the aisle.

Fans loved the moment and King’s win.

Chris Evans escorting Oscar-winner Regina King onto the stage so she doesn't trip. Love. pic.twitter.com/z7CYZM5ZjZ — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 25, 2019

CHRIS EVANS HELPING REGINA KING UP IS THE BEST THING EVER, WHAT A GENTLEMAN #OSCARS pic.twitter.com/uzA8qbqNWy — ariana (@capsheroes) February 25, 2019

Chris Evans helping Regina King to get on stage pic.twitter.com/VvmFZSZmxa — dilara elbir (@elbirdilara) February 25, 2019

Regina King wins an Oscar AND gets helped to the stage by a velvet-jacketed Chris Evans?! WHAT A NIGHT! – J #oscars — Heather & Jessica (@fuggirls) February 25, 2019

the way chris evans JUMPED to help regina up… pic.twitter.com/x5bxeEjnN7 — Hannah Giorgis (@ethiopienne) February 25, 2019

People compared Evans to his Captain America character.

Love seeing Captain America out there doing his thing. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/1f48ogd9ux — The Big Picture (@TheBigPic) February 25, 2019

Chris Evans escorting the queen, Regina King, up the stairs was exactly what we needed to start the #Oscars ! pic.twitter.com/pYbR7ekunY — Lorraine Cink ???? (@lorrainecink) February 25, 2019

This wasn’t the first time the “Avengers” actor helped someone to a stage. In 2015, Evans escorted Betty White to the stage at the People’s Choice Awards.