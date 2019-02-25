Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke had a ‘Game of Thrones’ reunion backstage at the Oscars

caption Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke at the 2019 Oscars. source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

“Game of Thrones” co-stars Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa reunited at the 2019 Oscars.

Momoa shared a series of photos backstage at the awards ceremony with Clarke, who played his wife on the HBO series.

They also posed with Momoa’s real wife Lisa Bonet.

Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa had a mini “Game of Thrones” reunion at the 2019 Oscars on Sunday.

Momoa, who played Khal Drogo on the HBO series, shared a number of photos with Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) backstage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Drogo died on the first season of the show.

“So proud of you @emilia_clarke,” Momoa captioned two photos on his Instagram. “I love [you] with all my heart. Aloha Drogo.”

He shared another set of photos of with both his TV wife and with his real-life wife, Lisa Bonet.

“Me and my QUEENS,” he wrote.

Clarke and Momoa also reunited in 2018 at the wrap party for the eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones.”

The series returns for its final season on Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.