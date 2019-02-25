‘Crazy Rich Asians’ star Gemma Chan snuck cookies into the Oscars in her dress pockets: ‘You don’t get dinner’

- “Crazy Rich Asians” star Gemma Chan wore a gown with pockets to the 2019 Oscars and had a creative use for them.
- The 36-year-old actress used her pockets to help sneak snacks into the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday.
- “Entertainment Tonight” asked the actress about the pockets while outside of the Governors Ball following the awards show.
- “I have some cookies,” she said as she took a cookie from her pocket. “It’s a long ceremony. … I had some rice crackers in the other one.”
- “You don’t get dinner,” she added.
- Watch her bring out the cookie below.
Gemma Chan just pulled COOKIES out of the pockets of her #Oscars dress. THAT is what we call a QUEEN. pic.twitter.com/GMB4yfHt1S
— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 25, 2019
