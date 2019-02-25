Jason Momoa’s pink Oscars tuxedo was custom-made by Karl Lagerfeld

Jason Momoa and his wife Lisa Bonet wore Karl Lagerfeld to the Oscars on Sunday night at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre.

The late designer Karl Lagerfeld lived on, on Oscars night through “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa.

Momoa wore a pink velvet tuxedo to the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in LA.

The actor’s wife, Lisa Bonet, revealed that her husband’s outfit was actually custom-made for him by Lagerfeld himself, while she was wearing an ankle-length dress from the designer’s last Fendi Couture collection.

“We have the honor of wearing Karl Lagerfeld, he designed Jason’s tux personally for him, and this is from his last couture collection from Fendi,” Bonet said on the ABC red carpet pre-show.

Lisa Bonet reveals that the late Karl Lagerfeld personally designed Jason Momoa's #Oscars tux pic.twitter.com/lfNGoogRR9 — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) February 25, 2019

Momoa teamed the tuxedo with brown patent leather boots, plenty of jewellery, and a matching velvet Fendi scrunchie on his wrist – which sent fans suitably wild.

Karl Lagerfeld died in hospital in Paris last Tuesday aged 85. The designer was best known as Chanel’s creative director. He also worked for Fendi and had his own fashion label, Karl Lagerfeld.

“The world has lost an icon,” Paolo Righi, the CEO of Karl Lagerfeld, said in a statement at the time. “Karl Lagerfeld was a creative genius; he was influential, curious, powerful, and passionate. He leaves behind an extraordinary legacy as one of the greatest designers of our time.”

“There are no words to express how much he will be missed,” Righi added.