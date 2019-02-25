Kate Hudson sang ‘Shallow’ while doing pilates and fans can’t believe how good her voice is

caption Kate Hudson has a hell of a voice. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Kate Hudson has wowed fans with her rendition of “Shallow” from “A Star is Born.”

The hit won an Oscar on Sunday night for best original song, but Hudson’s version was somewhat different to that of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

Hudson belted out the hit while doing pilates, and according to Gaby Noble of Exhale Pilates in north London, it’s her perfect form that made it possible.

Kate Hudson may have watched the Oscars from home this year, but that didn’t mean she didn’t share an insight into how she was getting ready.

The actress, who was nominated for an Academy Award in 2000 for her role in “Almost Famous,” shared a video on Instagram of her performing a rendition of the “A Star is Born” hit, “Shallow.”

Unlike Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s version, however, Hudson belted the song out while doing pilates on a Cadillac machine.

“Gearing up for my in-living room Oscar performance,” she wrote. “Apologies to @ladygaga and @iammarkronson for the lyrics.”

“Shallow” won the 2019 Oscar for best original song on Sunday.

In her video, the actor and co-founder of activewear brand Fabletics is performing an exercise called a six-count frog with leg springs.

Pilates aside, many of Hudson’s celebrity peers have expressed their amazement at her singing.

“Let me produce ur debut record,” Katy Perry commented on Instagram.

“OMG! I thought that was Lady Gaga singing while you did pilates but it was YOU! Insane voice, gurl!” added Hilary Swank.

“You should absolutely be singing… but not only at pilates, make an album!”

Hailey Bieber wrote: “Didn’t think it was possible for me to be more of a fan, and yet here we are…”

While Hudson’s fans may have been wowed by the incredible power of her vocals, her long-time trainer Nicole Stuart seemed less impressed.

“Are you going to focus?” Stuart asked the star.

“This is impossible,” she continued, while trying to get Hudson to squeeze her heels together.

“I think I hit the note,” Hudson said.

“Why don’t you hit the proper form, and then hit the note?” Stuart replied.

Reformer pilates differs from regular mat-based pilates as it uses resistance in the form of springs, and actually, it could just be that Hudson was making her body work harder by singing at the same time.

According to experts, it’s Hudson’s perfect form that is allowing her to sing at the same time.

“Her abs are drawing in and she’s breathing deeply while she’s moving so she’s able to do it,” Gaby Noble, the founder of Exhale Pilates in north London who has previously trained Harry Styles, told INSIDER.

“She has a strong connection to all her powerhouse points: pressing through her palms, connecting to her shoulder blades, keeping her chest open and abs drawn in which is giving her that openness to breathe and sing at the same time, as well as working,” Noble added.

“The exercise is amazing for stability in the pelvis and working the glutes.

“Pilates is hard work but fun and this shows it! You can tackle or do anything when you’ve got pilates in your body.”

Hudson’s love of pilates is no secret, and she regularly posts on Instagram about it.

“Pilates makes my day better and that’s just the straight truth!” she captioned one video. “Every time I finish a class I feel two inches taller, lighter, and more grounded.”