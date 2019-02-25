16 photos of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s emotional Oscars night that prove the duo’s chemistry is real

caption Critics praised Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s chemistry while playing a couple in ‘A Star Is Born.’ source Neal Preston/Warner Bros. Entertainment

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga shared a number of sweet moments at LA’s Dolby Theatre on Sunday during the 2019 Oscars.

Both were nominated for their lead roles in “A Star Is Born.”

They also gave an intimate performance of the film’s main duet “Shallow,” which won the Oscar for best original song.

Throughout the emotional evening, fans swooned over the duo’s natural chemistry.

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga shared a number of sweet moments at LA’s Dolby Theatre on Sunday during the 91st annual Academy Awards.

Although neither took home an Oscar for their lead roles in “A Star Is Born” – which was also nominated for best picture, but lost to the controversial “Green Book” – the film was rightfully praised for its original song, the smash hit “Shallow.” (You can see a full list of the winners here.)

Cooper and Gaga also gave an intimate performance of the award-winning duet, which reignited fans and critics’ appreciation for the duo’s natural chemistry.

Here’s a roundup of the best photos from the two actors’ emotional evening.

They walked onstage to perform “Shallow” hand-in-hand.

It’s traditional for the best original song nominees to perform at the Oscars – although Kendrick Lamar and SZA turned down the opportunity to perform “All the Stars” from “Black Panther.”

Cooper began to sing as Gaga made her way over to the piano.

caption “Tell me something, girl / Are you happy in this modern world?” source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

She paused before sitting down, however, to watch her co-star croon the first verse.

Fans loved the way Gaga watched Cooper.

caption She watched her onscreen husband with awe. source Ed Herrera/Getty Images

The look is familiar for “A Star Is Born” fans: Gaga’s character Ally is head-over-heels in love with Cooper’s Jackson Maine.

He had a similar look of awe.

caption The actor seemed enchanted by Gaga’s voice. source Matt Sayles – Handout/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

The songstress already has multiple Grammys, including for “Shallow,” but last night marked her first-ever win at the Oscars.

They got close as they performed the popular duet.

caption Gaga wore a $30 million necklace with a 128-carat yellow diamond. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

They both continued to wear their classic, minimal, black-and-white outfits from the red carpet while onstage.

Their chemistry was on full display during the emotional performance.

caption “I’m off the deep end, watch as I dive in / I’ll never meet the ground.” source Ed Herrera/Getty Images

Gaga has repeatedly thanked Cooper for seeing her potential as an actress and casting her in the film, which he also directed.

Their intimate performance was beautiful from all angles.

caption “Crash through the surface, where they can’t hurt us / We’re far from the shallow now.” source Matt Sayles – Handout/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

“Based on the internet reaction I think legally speaking Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper have to get married and have a baby now or it’s a felony,” popular YouTuber Philip DeFranco wrote on Twitter.

The duo seemed touched by the audience’s thunderous applause.

caption They received two standing ovations. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The crowd was so impressed with the performance, Cooper and Gaga were given two separate standing ovations.

“I’ve never seen that happen for any performers,” noted The Hollywood Reporter’s Chris Gardner.

They embraced once the song was finished.

caption They became very close while filming the movie. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Gaga has repeatedly gotten emotional performing “Shallow.”

Cooper seemed a little relieved after the success of their performance.

caption Cooper previously made a surprise appearance at Gaga’s residency in Las Vegas to sing “Shallow.” source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Although it was not the first time the duo had performed the song live, Cooper said he was nervous for his vocals to be on display at the Oscars.

“That was terrifying,” Cooper previously told E! News about singing live with Gaga in Las Vegas. “I just had to, like, zen out and just pray that I wouldn’t ruin her show. Because, think about it, she just crushed it for two hours… and I thought, ‘Please let me just be on pitch.'”

Gaga made sure that Cooper got his due.

caption Cooper was nominated for best actor, but not best director, at the 2019 Oscars. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Gaga would later thank Cooper in her acceptance speech for best original song.

“There’s not a single person on the planet that could have sang this song with me but you,” she said.

They held hands as they walked offstage.

caption Cooper and Gaga both seemed thrilled. source Craig Sjodin/Getty Images

It was a much happier conclusion than the one their characters get in the film.

And they stuck together backstage, too.

caption They held on to each other. source Matt Petit – Handout/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Neither returned to their seats immediately.

They remained side-by-side as they were praised and photographed by the crowd.

caption He often had his arm around her. source Eric McCandless/Getty Images

Gaga has said that the two shared an “instant connection,” even before they began filming Jackson and Ally’s love story.

At times, it seemed they couldn’t take their eyes off each other.

caption They’re very comfortable with prolonged eye contact. source Matt Petit – Handout/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Throughout awards season, Cooper and Gaga have become known for sharing sweet moments together.

They showed clear respect and support for each other.

caption Cooper and Gaga exchanged many touches and looks throughout the show. source Matt Petit – Handout/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Gaga recently got a tattoo to commemorate the song she originally sang for Cooper, which helped her land the role in “A Star Is Born.”

