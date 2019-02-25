Melissa McCarthy is rocking a pantsuit and cape on the Oscars red carpet and people are loving it

- source
- The 91st Academy Awards are Sunday night in Los Angeles.
- As the stars are gathering on the red carpet, Melissa McCarthy stepped out rocking a jumpsuit and cape combo.
- She’s not the only one rocking the cape look. Best actress nominee Glenn Close also wore a long gold cape.
The stars are arriving on the 2019 Oscars red carpet and Melissa McCarthy has one of the night’s showstopping looks.
Arriving with husband Ben Falcone, McCarthy showed off a black-and-white pantsuit with a cape to match.
The comedienne looked like a real-life comedy superheroine.
Fans are loving the look on the carpet.
Melissa McCarthy is working it in this all in one pantsuit-cape number. #AwardShowAmy????????
— if_yu_seek__amy (@if_yu_seek__amy) February 24, 2019
Melissa McCarthy’s cape is everything. #etalkRedCarpet pic.twitter.com/mssxmRDJMY
— Connor Malbeuf (@ConnorMMalbeuf) February 24, 2019
Loved the pantsuit cape on Julia last month, love it on Melissa now#Oscars pic.twitter.com/294wzGddwH
— Ally Hoden (@allyhoden) February 25, 2019
Melissa with a cape. GURL. I. AM. HERE. FOR. THIS. #Oscars
— Kristina (@gone_pecan) February 25, 2019
McCarthy is nominated for best actress for her role in “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” And she’s not the only Oscar nominee rocking the cape look at the Academy Awards.
Best actress Oscar nominee Glenn Close showed up glimmering in gold with a cape as well for her role in “The Wife.” On the ABC Oscars red carpet, Close said she is wearing a custom Carolina Herrara gown by Wes Gordon that weighs 42 pounds and is adorned with four million beads.
