People are calling Natalie Portman a hypocrite for her snubbed female directors dress as her own production company only features one female director — herself

caption Natalie Portman had the names of female directors not nominated for the best director Oscar embroidered onto her dress. source ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images/ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Natalie Portman wore a gown and cape that featured the names of snubbed female directors embroidered in gold.

Portman told Amy Kaufman of The Los Angeles Times: “I wanted to recognize the women who were not recognized for their incredible work this year in my subtle way.”

However, some people are calling the gesture “performative,” as Portman’s production company has only ever hired one female director to date – Portman herself.

People argue that Portman and her company, which has produced 11 films so far, should put the gesture into action and hire a more diverse range of directors instead of just white men.

Natalie Portman wore a custom Dior gown complete with a cape to the Oscars on Sunday, with the cape featuring the names of female directors who weren’t nominated for the best director Oscar.

However, Portman has come under fire with some people calling the Oscar-winner a hypocrite.

i wonder if this means her production company will finally produce a film with a female director https://t.co/5J9bEANXD0 — KATE ???? #SXSW (@OhMyMithrandir) February 10, 2020

Twitter user OhMyMithrandir pointed out that Portman’s production company, handsomecharliefilms, has only ever hired one female director – Portman herself.

What I find funny is that Natalie Portman has hired 0 (zero) women to direct the movies made using her own production company. I think there's about 7 films under her company, she hired male directors for all of them. Hollywood hypocrites are fun. https://t.co/qcI5BFJR1S — nathan coker (@ncavalanche) February 10, 2020

While there a total of eight films to date (with three more announced), the handsomecharliefilms has never hired a female director other than Portman.

I am so sick of performative (white) feminism being applauded, especially when Natalie Portman has a production company and it has only ever hired one (1) female director: HER https://t.co/y7Auqnxk23 — cheers man (@shmcdnnII) February 10, 2020

Amazing gesture! If only the production company she owns and runs would hire female directors other than *Natalie Portman*, then it might not be seen as quite so performative https://t.co/g6RgDQXuKI — a pile of cursed bones reanimated by an evil spell (@ON_Morgan) February 10, 2020

One of OhMyMithrandir’s tweets included a link to the IMDB page of handsomecharliefilms, which lists all 11 movies that the production company has produced or will produce. The films, and their directors, are as follows:

“No Strings Attached” – Ivan Reitman

“Pride and Prejudice and Zombies” – Burr Steers

“Jane Got a Gun” – Gavin O’Connor

“Hesher” – Spencer Susser

“Love and Other Impossible Pursuits” – Don Roos

“A Tale of Love and Darkness” – Natalie Portman

“Eating Animals” – Christopher Dillon Quinn

“Eve” – Natalie Portman

“Foxy Trotter” – Chris Prynoski

“Important Artifacts and Personal Property from the Collection of Lenore Doolan and Harold Morris, Including Books, Street Fashion, and Jewelry” – Announced, no director attached as of yet.

“Best Buds” – Announced, no director attached as of yet.

#NataliePortman's performative Feminism at the Oscars fails to address the fact that her very own production company is peopled by White Male directors:https://t.co/OjXDBEMPSG — Claire M Massey (@clairemmassey) February 10, 2020

Many users linked to the production company’s IMDB page and found that most of the directors were white men.

you can look of the films under her banner it's very white and male. but no surprise since she erases men of color habitually. — KATE ???? #SXSW (@OhMyMithrandir) February 10, 2020

However, the films do all feature prominent female characters and stories centred on women, with Portman taking a role in seven of the pictures so far.

Amy Kaufman of The Los Angeles Times Tweeted a video of Portman explaining the reasoning behind the gown and embroidered gold names.

“I wanted to recognize the women who were not recognized for their incredible work this year in my subtle way,” Portman told Kaufman.

Natalie Portman embroidered her Dior cape with all of the female directors who weren't nominated for #Oscars. Check out her explanation here. pic.twitter.com/kyyo2wVMZf — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) February 10, 2020

The gown featured eight names in total: Lorene Scafaria (“Hustlers”), Lulu Wang (“The Farewell”), Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”), Mati Diop (“Atlantics”), Marielle Heller (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”), Melina Matsoukas (“Queen & Slim”), Alma Har’el (“Honeyboy”), and Céline Sciamma (“Portrait of a Lady On Fire”).

Insider has reached out to representatives for Natalie Portman for comment.

