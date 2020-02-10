Tom Hanks and Charlize Theron led a cheer to turn the Oscars stage lights back on after the show seemed to cut the ‘Parasite’ acceptance speech short

caption Bong Joon Ho, Kwak Sin-ae, and Miky Lee onstage with the rest of the “Parasite” cast and crew at the 2020 Oscars. source Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

The “Parasite” producer Miky Lee almost didn’t get to give an acceptance speech for best picture.

The lights went off on the Oscars stage, but the audience realized Lee was still trying to speak.

Tom Hanks, Charlize Theron, and other stars in the front row started chanting “UP! UP! UP!” and waving their hands until the lights came back on.

Lee was able to deliver her speech and thank the director Bong Joon Ho and many others.

The 92nd annual Academy Awards nearly ended on a sour note when the “Parasite” coproducer Miky Lee almost didn’t get to give an acceptance speech after the movie won for best picture.

First, the “Parasite” coproducer Kwak Sin-ae gave a 45-second speech, discussing the unexpected and history-making Oscars given to their movie that night. She ended by thanking the Academy and turned to let Lee speak.

But the lights went off on the stage and a spotlight went up on Jane Fonda, who was supposed to close out the night with a final message.

caption The cast, crew, and producers of “Parasite” were briefly left standing in the dark at the end of the 2020 Oscars. source ABC

The audience groaned when they realized the microphone had been cut and Lee wasn’t able to speak.

Hollywood stars sitting in the front row, starting with Tom Hanks and Charlize Theron, began chanting “UP! UP! UP!” and waving their hands.

caption Tom Hanks, Charlize Theron, and more Hollywood stars were not OK with “Parasite” getting cut short. source ABC

After a few seconds of this, the lights finally came back on and everyone cheered.

caption Hanks and the rest of the Oscars audience cheered until the lights came back on. source ABC

In the end, both Kwak and Lee were able to give speeches to celebrate “Parasite” winning best picture (which you can read here). The movie’s writer and director, Bong Joon Ho, opted not to speak after this final award.

He had already given three acceptances speeches earlier in the evening, when “Parasite” won for best original screenplay, best international film, and best director. This was the first film in Oscars history to win both best picture and best international film (formerly called best foreign-language film).

You can watch the moment below, which happens at 2:38 into the video: