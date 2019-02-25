Paul Rudd presented at the Oscars, and fans swooned over his ‘ageless’ looks

Paul Rudd appeared at the 2019 Oscars on Sunday night at the Dolby Theatre to present the award for best visual effects with Sarah Paulson.

Viewers said that the 49-year-old actor seemed to be “aging in reverse.”

They also said that his appearance hasn’t changed since he starred in the 1995 movie “Clueless.”

On Sunday at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre, Rudd, who stars as Scott Lang/Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, presented the award for best visual effects with Sarah Paulson (which went to “First Man”). Fans took to social media to gush over the 49-year-old’s youthful look.

Viewers said that Rudd ‘ages like a fine wine.’

Reminder that Paul Rudd is a perfect human and ages like a fine wine. pic.twitter.com/iJgAbmifn6 — Barrett Courtney (@SadBoyBarrett) February 25, 2019

Paul Rudd…….what deal with the devil did he make. he’s aging in reverse. — nolan (@auntanxiety) February 25, 2019

Time makes fools of us all. Except for the ageless Paul Rudd. #oscars — Kayleigh Donaldson (@Ceilidhann) February 25, 2019

what kind of water does Paul Rudd drink, that man never ages — claudia ☀️ (@infinxtyonhigh) February 25, 2019

Paul Rudd, what dark bargain have you cut with the Gods of Time. — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) February 25, 2019

I was so confused when I first saw Paul Rudd that man doesn’t age — em (@sebshardy) February 25, 2019

How is it possible that Paul Rudd hasn’t aged since ‘Clueless’? pic.twitter.com/pRSlR7ke2e — stuart emmrich (@StuartEmmrichNY) February 25, 2019

Imagine how terrifying Clueless would have been if we knew that Josh/Paul Rudd would never age — Rakesh Satyal (@rakeshsatyal) February 25, 2019

Paul Rudd hasn’t aged since Clueless AND is going to be 50… Paul honey what’s the secret — kandace | 8 days ✨ (@GRANDEBLOODLlNE) February 25, 2019

Many people were curious to know more about Rudd’s skincare routine.

Paul Rudd turns 50 in 6 weeks. Where is his QVC skincare line? I would Easy Pay the crap out of that. #Oscars — Jamie B. Golden (@jamiebgolden) February 25, 2019

Paul Rudd drop the skincare routine. — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) February 25, 2019

Others compared the actor to vampires, supernatural creatures that are known for being immortal.

Paul Rudd is a vampire. It's obvious. — Ethereal Trash Fire (@etherealraccoon) February 25, 2019

#PaulRudd is obviously part of the Cullen @Twilight clan. He doesn’t age — GameOfThrones/AvengersBootCamp (@akaDafni) February 25, 2019

Paul Rudd is a vampire.#TheOscars — Phill Branch (@phillbranch) February 25, 2019

Some people also thought it was funny that Rudd was presenting the award for best visual effects.

What a great person to present the visual effects because Paul Rudd looks like he's been digitally made to look like he's never aged. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/7FjT3oDEcz — The Nerds of Color (@TheNerdsofColor) February 25, 2019

Paul Rudd is presenting for visual effects, because the fact that he has not managed to age in 20+ years is the true visual magic that deserves to be honored. — Frances Ha Ha (@shelbyboring) February 25, 2019

Paul Rudd gets better-looking every year.

How does he do that?

Maybe he should win for Visual Effects. #Oscars2019 — Tara "Circus School" Lazar (@taralazar) February 25, 2019

