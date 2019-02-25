Rami Malek fell off the stage after accepting his Oscar and had to be treated by paramedics

Rami Malek took home the Oscar for best actor in a leading role on Sunday at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre.

After he claimed his trophy, though, the “Bohemian Rhapsody” actor took a tumble off the stage and paramedics were called to check him over, according to People magazine.

Malek didn’t seem to have sustained any significant injuries as he later made no mention of his fall to press backstage.

“I think about what it would have been like to tell little bubba Rami that one day this might happen to him, and I think his curly-haired little mind would have been blown,” Malek said in his acceptance speech.

“That kid was struggling with his identity, trying to figure himself out, and to anyone struggling and trying to discover their voice – listen, we made a film about a gay man, an immigrant, who lived his life unapologetically himself.

“And the fact I’m celebrating him and this story with you tonight is proof that we’re longing for stories like this.”