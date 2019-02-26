You can buy the watch that Bradley Cooper wore and performed in at the Oscars — but bids are already topping $30,000

caption Bradley Cooper performs onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards. source Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Bradley Cooper may not have won an award at the Oscars, but he did receive a double standing ovation for his performance of “Shallow” with Lady Gaga.

Eagle-eyed watch fans may have noticed the stunning blue IWC Big Pilot on his wrist while he sang.

That watch, which is custom-engraved, is now up for auction for a good cause.

Bids are at $30,000 at the time of writing.

At a time when awards shows are being increasingly criticized for being irrelevant, the Oscars never fail to deliver.

From Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s emotional rendition of their hit “Shallow”, to Olivia Coleman’s heartwarming acceptance speech, to Spike Lee’s controversial remarks, to Jason Momoa’s fashion tribute to the late designer Karl Lagerfeld, the talking points were endless.

The 2019 Oscars, held on Sunday at LA’s Dolby Theatre, was also a great night for watch-spotting.

From Mahersha Ali’s Santos De Cartier Skeleton to Rami Malek’s Cartier Tank Américaine, there was some truly glittering wristwear on show.

Cooper too, who was nominated for awards in three categories, had a stunning watch on show – and it could be yours for the right price.

caption Cooper wearing his IWC Big Pilot at the Oscars. source Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

The “A Star Is Born” actor-director wore a blue-faced IWC Big Pilot, which he later performed in that evening.

The special timepiece is now being sold at auction by Sotheby’s for charity; all donations will go to the Antoine de Saint-Exupéry Youth Foundation. According to IWC, the funds will go towards supporting Arrimage, a charitable organization that focuses on teaching visually impaired children how to read drawings using their sense of touch.

Sotheby’s put an estimate of $20,000-$30,000 for the listing, but with six days still to go, bids have already reached the top end of that estimate (at the time of writing). The winning bid will also receive a personal note from the actor himself.

caption The blue IWC Big Pilot. source IWC Schaffhausen

A similar model can be purchased for $15,000, although the casing is in stainless steel and not gold like Cooper’s.

The actor’s watch also features a unique engraving on the case from Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s “The Little Prince”: “It is only with the heart that one can see rightly.”

“Supporting disabled children and adolescents is one of the cornerstones of our CSR effort,” Christoph Grainger-Herr, CEO of IWC Schaffhausen, wrote in a statement.

“I am pleased that, together with our brand ambassador Bradley Cooper, and the Antoine de Saint-Exupéry Youth Foundation, we have the opportunity to support the association Arrimage.”