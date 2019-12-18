Ospicon Systems Pte Ltd.’s SafetoSleep200 Honored at the International Innovation Awards 2019 in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 18 December 2019 – Enterprise Asia announced the winners of the International Innovation Awards 2019 in Singapore. Thirty-five products, services and organizations are named as award winners from over 160 submissions.

“There are not conventional ‘innovations’. When we set out to identify winners of the International Innovation Awards, our goal is to present a broad spectrum of innovations that could spur greater innovation in the recipients’ respective countries and industries. Just as innovation itself is continuously self-redefining, the awards are meant to promote continuity in innovation”, said Dato’ William Ng, president of Enterprise Asia.

Among the notable recipients are Malaysia’s AIA Bhd, Taiwan’s HIWIN Technologies Corp., Singapore’s Olam International Ltd., Philippines’ Unilever, Indonesia’s PT MRT Jakarta, and United Arab Emirates’ Roads and Transport Authority.

Organized annually by Enterprise Asia, the International Innovation Awards is among the most coveted global awards for innovation and aims to recognize best innovations in the categories of Product, Service & Solution, and Organization & Culture. This year’s judging panel include Martin Daffner, founder of Innobrix, Professor Nadia Thalmann of Nanyang Technological University, Professor Natcha Thawesaengskulthai of Chulalongkorn University, Makoto Shibata of FINOLAB, The FinTech Center of Tokyo and Anna Simpson of Flux Compass.

“These are the trailblazers of our world. Beyond the obvious commercial value, these innovations are what would power the world forward, individually and collectively. I hope that more companies and organizations would realize that constant innovation is not a luxury, but necessity”, says Ng.

About Ospicon Systems Pte Ltd.’s SafetoSleep200

Helping parents nurture their infant’s growth from birth to provide them with the best start in life. SafetoSleep200, our cot size sleep and breath sensing mat — support what matters most to new parents — providing their infant’s breath and sleep wellness analysis via an easy to use mobile application.

The SafetoSleep200 is a revolutionary baby sleep and breath monitor that has absolutely no wires so there’s no risk of strangulation. Unlike other baby breath monitors on the market, the SafetoSleep sensor emits no electromagnetic fields that could harm your baby. Ospicon System’s patented optic fiber technology allows the SafetoSleep200 to deliver the most accurate and sophisticated real-time breathing sensing and sleep analysis so your infants can sleep safer. Our breath sensing accuracy has been validated by Singapore’s largest maternity hospital.

It is designed to monitor the breathing of sleeping infants and alert parents if the infant’s breathing becomes irregular. New born infant from 0 — 6 months typically exhibits periodic breathing (no breathing gaps) which could result in reduced blood oxygen levels that impede infant’s growth, sensory and cognitive development. During infant’s early growth from 0 — 24 months, their immune system is prone to respiratory infection. Rapid breathing in infants can be utilized as an early indication of respiratory illness. Ospicon System’s unique BreathOpticsÔ technology allows the SafetoSleep mat to accurately detect such periodic breathing and rapid breathing events. The SafetoSleep200 is designed to be used with a complementary SafetoSleep app, which tracks and provides parents with a comprehensive breath wellness alerts, reports and logs.

The SafetoSleep200 also comes with an advanced ambient temperature and sound detection sensor that monitors the baby’s sleep environment. The sensor can accurately and effectively pick up and measure the ambient temperature and noise levels in a room. The SafetoSleep200 intelligently analyzes and plots a sound/temperature trend graph every 5 minutes for parents and caregivers to understand whether the sleep environment affects a baby’s sleep quality.

The SafetoSleep200 constantly monitors your baby around the clock ensuring parents will have a complete peace of mind.





About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia strives to create an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development reinforced by its strong pillars of: Democratizing Entrepreneurship, Institutionalizing Sustainability and Empowering Innovation.





About International Innovation Awards

The International Innovation Awards is an annual regional recognition program that recognizes outstanding innovations, and in the process, encouraging organizations to continue investing in innovations. For more information on the International Innovation Awards 2019, please visit www.innovationaward.org