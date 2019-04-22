This candle startup has a beautiful gifting and unboxing experience that’s a home run for Mother’s Day

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

caption Otherland makes some of the most beautifully packaged and scented candles we’ve seen in a long time. source Otherland

I know what you’re thinking.

Does the world really need another fancy candle brand? Isn’t that market saturated enough?

Well, yes, but hear us out – because we wouldn’t be writing this article if we didn’t think this particular company was doing something special.

Otherland, a relatively new startup, is making some of the most beautifully packaged and scented candles we’ve seen in a long time, and at a super affordable price point ($36 each) when compared to some of the luxury brands like Diptyque and Byredo. The soy and coconut wax base burns for 55 hours, and the candles can be bought in custom three packs ($89) or individually.

Once the art buyer for Ralph Lauren’s stores and restaurants, Otherland founder Abigail Cook Stone has always known the importance that visuals play in our lives. Stone created this line of colorful candles with that in mind, understanding that even the smallest things, when well-crafted and beautiful, can bring so much delight and energy into our space.

In addition to their base offerings, Otherland puts out a new collection each season – and they never disappoint. This past summer, she designed a collection based on her childhood memories of summertime, taking inspiration from beachy Nantucket weekends and her time as a ball girl for the US Open. Recently, and just in time for Mother’s Day, Otherland released a spring collection with brightly perfumed floral scents.

caption The Spring Collection. source Otherland

When you open an Otherland candle, you’re met with something so meticulously designed you’d think a jeweler was presenting you with a rare gem. Bright pops of color, be it from the summer collection’s all-over color theme or the base collection’s logo design, immediately grip you. And just as stunning as the packaging are the delicious fragrance combinations that are designed to transport you to “other lands.”

The presentation experience, which, when you shop from the “gift” page includes the option of custom gold foil messaging on a set of matches, is what really sets these candles apart. There is such joy in the process of unwrapping, opening, smelling, and lighting them that we’ve already started gifting them to friends and family despite having just learned about them this week.

The full Spring collection

source Otherland

The spring collection is a bright, floral collection of fragrances that touches on the optimism and joy we all experience when the gloom of winter breaks. They’re available as a set, or you can purchase them individually. Just under the “add to cart” button you can opt to “make it a gift” and you’ll be redirected to a page that lets you add in custom text on the match box that’s included with the set.

Scents for the collection include “Ruby Root” with notes of sugarbeets, grass, and ginger, “Purple Petals” with lilacs, hyacinth, and lychee, and “Extra Hour” with shiso leaf, verbena, and mint.

Spring Collection: Ruby Root

source Otherland

The scent includes sweet notes of sugarbeets, grass, and ginger.

Spring Collection: Purple Petals

source Otherland

The scent includes aromatic lilacs, hyacinth, and lychee.

Spring Collection: Extra Hour

source Otherland

The scent includes refreshing notes of shiso leaf, verbena, and mint.

The Core Collection: Rattan

source Otherland

The core collection touches on every scent – from warm and bright to deeply rich and smoky. You can purchase them individually, or select the “build a three pack” option ($89) which saves you $19. You can combine options from the Spring Collection and the Core Collection in your pack.

The Rattan scent includes notes of sandalwood, amber, and fresh earth.

The Core Collection: Chandelier

source Otherland

The scent includes notes of champagne, saffron, and leather.

The Core Collection: Daybed

source Otherland

The scent includes notes of rosebud, peonies, and florals.

The Core Collection: Kindling

source Otherland

The scent includes notes of wood, clove, and smoke.

The Core Collection: Canopy

source Otherland

The scent includes notes of fig, ivy, and fresh greens.

Artist Edition: Amber Vittoria

source Otherland

Every so often, Otherland collaborates with artists who help them custom design the packaging and fragrance for a limited edition candle. This one, in collaboration with artist Amber Vittoria, features a graphic pattern she developed and includes notes of tuberose, orange flower, and bergamot.