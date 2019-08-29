OtterBox reimagined wireless charging with a single ‘stackable’ system that lets you charge multiple devices — here’s how it works

caption These wireless charging coasters are actively sorting out my all-too-technical life. source Owen Burke/Business Insider

OtterBox’s OtterSpot Wireless Charging System is designed to declutter your life.

The real feat here is that one base pad can charge up to three pads (and one device) at once. And when your device is done charging, the whole charging pad shuts off.

The charging system, which comes with one main charger and one wireless charging pad, will run you $129.95, and $49.95 for each (or $89.95 for two) subsequent charging pad after that.

OtterBox, a brand most associated with rugged cases for phones and other personal technology, has just reimagined wireless charging, and it’s going to make my life, for one, much more seamless.

The OtterSpot Wireless Charging System comes with one main charger meant to be plugged in – be careful not to take this one out with you as it needs to be wired to work – and one Wireless Charging Pad, which you can grab and take off with like any power bank, sans wires. As always, the fewer wires you need in your life, the better.

Specs

The 36 watt power base charges up to three Wireless Charging Pads and one Qi-wireless-enabled device all at once, and the pads themselves, which pack 5,000 mAh (milliampere hours) batteries can fast-charge phones at 10 watts. An iPhone, for reference, has a 1,900 mAh battery, and accounting for omnipresent inefficiencies, can be charged almost twice on one fully charged OtterBox pad. For the record, I found this to be about right in my experience, but do yourself a favor and let Sciencing explain milliampere hours over me, which would be a headache for you and me both.

At 2/3 inch thick and 4 1/2 inches in diameter, the Wireless Charging Pads are pretty slimline and packable. An anti-slip synthetic rubber surface keeps your device in place while charging (yes, even when it vibrates), and the polycarbonate body is good and sturdy (read more about that below).

And when your device is done charging, the whole charging pad shuts off rather than overcharge (and burn up) both its battery and your phone’s.

First impressions

caption iPhones, Apple Watches, and wireless headphones all work with the Qi Wireless Charging Pads. source Owen Burke/Business Insider

Anything you might charge wirelessly should do so flawlessly with the Wireless Charging Pads. Even with a thick waterproof case like my LifeProof, I’ve had no trouble.

These Wireless Charging Pads which you can purchase separately ($49.95 for one, $89.95 for two) stack neatly like coasters, and if you happen to stray too far from your charger with one, you can simply plug it in using the USB-C-to-USB cable that comes along with it. You’ll just need to find a USB charging port or brick.

OtterBox claims these puppies are durable, and they’re not wrong. I repeatedly dropped them onto a poured cement floor up to shoulder height (about 5 feet) and produced not so much as a scratch. Yes, it still works: I’m charging my iPhone on the very device I just repeatedly flung at the office floor.

Otherwise, there’s not much to these things, which is precisely the idea. They’re easy to use – just make sure to align the brass pins to the respective connections on the underside of each charging pad, and the four LED lights on the front let you know when they’re fully charged.

Final thoughts

caption If you still really want to live in a tangled-up world, you can still do that with the OtterSpot, too. source Owen Burke/Business Insider

If you’re someone who’s constantly misplacing or destroying cables, the OtterSpot Wireless Charging System is for you. If you’re just plain sick of the clutter of cables, be it the unsightliness or the frustrations in their constant tangling, this thing is for you, too.

Pros: declutters your house (and life), durable and portable charging pads, simultaneous charging of three pads and one device

Cons: not cheap (but neither is replacing cables, or buying enough of them in the first place)