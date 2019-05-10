OtterBox now makes smartphone cases with built-in PopSockets that you can swap out whenever you want

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Generally, three things can be said about all modern smartphones: they’re slippery, fragile, and expensive to buy or fix. Together, those factors can be a recipe for a costly disaster. So, being that we all use our phones every single day, it’s important to keep them protected.

Thanks to OtterBox for its smartphone cases and PopSockets for its useful grips, millions of us have been spared from the misfortunes that come with carrying a bare phone.

Now, the two brands are teaming up on a new collection of smartphone cases that bring the best of both products together in one – Otter + Pop cases.

The Otter + Pop case collection takes OtterBox’s classic Symmetry and Defender Series cases and integrates a swappable PopSockets Grip into the design. They’re available for the iPhone X/Xs, Xs Max, Xr, 8/7, 8 Plus/7 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e, so you can find them for some of the most popular smartphones.

Since PopSockets began sales in 2014, the brand has sold more than 100 million grips – and as popular as the design is, the Otter + Pop case is an improvement. Rather than having to stick an adhesive on to the back of your phone, which will eventually lose its stickiness, the grip screws into the case. That means you can remove it and change it out an infinite number of times. With swappable PopSockets Grips available for $10 each, the combinations are pretty much infinite.

After using the Otter + Pop case, I’ve come to like it a lot more than adding an original PopSockets Grip onto a different phone case. The biggest reason is that the PopSockets Grip on the Otto + Pop mounts flush to the back of the case when it’s not in use. Also, it’s nice to know it’s mounted exactly in the middle of the phone. You won’t have to worry about placing it off-center. Maybe it’s just me, but I’ve always been extremely particular about the placement of PopSockets Grips. Call me crazy.

As for durability, the Otter + Pop is exactly what you’d expect from OtterBox. It’s sturdy and can withstand some pretty hard drops. For those most concerned about protection, I’d recommend the Defender Series.

If you’re looking for a phone case that’s durable, fun, and convenient, there’s an Otter + Pop case for you.