This cult-favorite hair-care brand’s new ‘shine mist’ adds softness and subtle shimmer to my skin and hair

OUAI Haircare just released its latest celebrity-approved hair product: the Hair & Body Shine Mist, which can be used on hair or body to add softness and shine. Consider it the all-over answer to dewy, luminous skin – the one product you need to glow from head to toe.

It’s the latest in a string of dual-action hair and body products from the brand, which was founded by celebrity hair stylist Jen Atkin (known for working with Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Chrissy Teigen).

The spray features crushed diamond powder to refract light, amaranth oil to condition, and squalene to add shine. It sinks into the hair and skin quickly without leaving behind a greasy residue, and delivers a subtle shimmer.

OUAI Hair & Body Shine Mist is available at Sephora for $32.

If you’ve ever scrolled through Instagram, kept up with the Kardashian-Jenners, or obsessed over the Hadid sisters’ perfect hair, you’re likely already familiar with OUAI.

But for those not yet in the know, OUAI (pronounced “way”) is the 3-year-old hair-care empire founded by Jen Atkin, hair stylist to the stars and serial entrepreneur. After making a name for herself in the celeb sphere as the go-to girl for Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Chrissy Teigen (to name a few), and later launching Mane Addicts, a stylist education platform, Atkin decided to bottle up her mane magic for the masses.

OUAI launched in 2016 with a handful of hair products that made it easy to recreate Atkin’s signature messy waves at home (the stylist practically invented the tousled look with her “butterfly” technique).

Viral success ensued.

More recently, OUAI has capitalized on that low-key, effortlessly polished vibe by introducing dual-action hair and body products – the latest of which is the Hair & Body Shine Mist. “The dual action products first started with our Rose Hair & Body Oil, and now we have Scalp & Body Scrub,” Aktin tells Business Insider. “Our biggest request was a shine spray for hair and body.”

“The inspiration came from our community – our Instagram Live conversations during product development meetings, our polls on IG stories, and comments in our DMs,” Atkin reveals. It’s a pretty genius development technique that feels completely aligned with the brand’s social-first approach to marketing and customer service: Ask customers what they want, iterate and improve on the concept, then deliver a product that not only works, but looks great in a #shelfie (that’s a #selfie for your beauty products, FYI).

For the $32 Hair & Body Shine Mist that translates to a metallic, rose-colored can of aerosol spray, that lightly dusts strands and skin with light-refracting diamond particles and glimmer-giving oils. If diamonds were a girl’s best friend in the 1950s, the diamond-spiked Hair & Body Shine Mist is a millennial girl’s best friend.

“Avoiding roots, lightly mist dry hair from mid-length to ends for a shiny finish,” Atkin instructs. “It provides a lightweight, light-reflecting, silky shine to hair.” Once your hair has achieved peak shine, “Spray from neck to toes,” the stylist says.

Now, you might be thinking that a “dewy glow from head to toe” is nice in theory but sounds a little… sticky. Greasy. Oily, even. I’m happy to report that is not the case with OUAI’s Hair & Body Shine Mist. At all.

The product utilizes an aerosol spray function that’s reminiscent of at-home spray tan cans, but instead of getting tan, you’re getting glossy. The formula sinks into the skin almost immediately. It doesn’t feel – or look – greasy or oily, and there’s zero residue left behind; just a subtle shimmer that glistens every time your hair or body catches the light. The effect is real: I spent a solid minute and a half rotating my arm back and forth in a patch of sunlight, mesmerized by how it shone.

Of course, that’s all by thoughtful design. “Our production team worked really hard to create the perfect blend of diamond powder, amaranth oil, and squalene,” Atkin says. “Diamond powder contains shine properties that brighten dull skin and hair through reflection of light, amaranth oil is a nutrient-rich oil that conditions skin and hair, and squalene provides hydration and moisture for a healthy shine.”

The glow is buildable, so you can spritz just a touch for everyday shimmer or go all-out for evening. But the best part about OAUI’s new dual-action spray? As with every product the brand puts out, the scent is to die for.

In that sense, it’s not really fair to call Hair & Body Shine Mist a two-in-one – it’s a veritable three-in-one, since it can stand in for your usual perfume, too.

“The fragrance is [called] Melrose Place, a velvety rich rose fragrance with hints of bergamot, lychee, cedar wood, and white musk,” Atkin says. “It’s the same fragrance found in our Rose Hair & Body Oil and Scalp & Body Scrub.” The scent was such a cult-hit with customers when it was first introduced to the product line, OUAI later branched out into actual fragrance with the release of four perfumes, among them the rosy, musky Melrose Place.