Outback Steakhouse and DoorDash are giving away up to 50,000 free steaks this week. Here’s how to get one.

caption DoorDash and Outback Steakhouse are celebrating their new partnership by giving away 50,000 steaks this week. source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

DoorDash and Outback Steakhouse are giving away up to 50,000 steaks this week.

The giveaway celebrates the two companies’ new exclusive delivery partnership.

From Wednesday through Sunday, you can get a free six-ounce sirloin Outback Steak and side through DoorDash by ordering at least $20 worth of food and using the code “STEAK” at checkout.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Now you can have your steak and eat it, too.

DoorDash announced today that Outback Steakhouse is bringing the company aboard as its exclusive delivery partner, and the two companies are celebrating by giving away up to 50,000 steaks this week. Up to 10,000 steaks will be given away each day.

From Wednesday, September 25 to Sunday, September 29, customers can get a free six-ounce center-cut sirloin steak by ordering at least $20 worth of food from participating Outback restaurants through the DoorDash app or website. Customers must use the code “STEAK” at checkout to access the deal.

Read more: Fast food turns to ‘ghost kitchens’ and restaurants on wheels as chains like &pizza and Chick-fil-A battle for delivery dominance

The steak also comes with a choice of side such as fries, a baked potato, a sweet potato, steamed broccoli, mixed veggies, or mashed potatoes.

Corporate-owned Outback locations already offer delivery through the company’s in-house delivery platform. However, DoorDash will expand the brand’s delivery capabilities to 670 more restaurants.

The offer is subject to availability and there’s a limit of one steak per person.