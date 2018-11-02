16 cheerful outdoor holiday decorations that’ll brighten up your yard

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Amazon

According to the many people I’ve inadvertently polled in grocery store lines, parking lots, and anywhere small talk is expected, November is too early to put up holiday decorations. Even if your Santa is self-aware enough to be dressed in a pair of board shorts in the mild fall weather, it’s still frowned upon. The common sentiment is ‘let Thanksgiving have its moment.’

But people change their tune once Thanksgiving has passed and we’re all back at work and the skies are turning darker ever earlier. Bright lights, cheery displays, and candy cane walkways become the highlight of our month – kids pile into the family car to visit that one house that can be seen from space and commuters to drive a little slower on the way home. For the family that leaves no stone unturned by LED lights; Your time has come.

If you’re looking to get into the holiday spirit and want to share some of that cheer with passersby, check out some of the outdoor decorations below to take the homework out of a fun tradition.

Below are 16 great outdoor decorations to get you – and, by extension, your neighborhood – into the holiday spirit:

Falling meteor shower or icicle lights

source Amazon

These falling waterproof lights have super bright LED chips and 360-degree shining angles so they appear brighter. Use them to decorate for weddings, parties, and the holidays.

Big outdoor LED snowflakes

source Amazon

These big hanging snowflakes have 105 cool white LED lights and durable polyproylene frames. They snap open for display and fold flat for easy storage.

A giant cheery Santa Claus holding a gift box

source The Home Depot

This 84-inch Santa Claus is illuminated by 400 clear LED lights and has a sturdy metal frame and weather-resistant fabric. You can also get it delivered for free.

A porch light cover that looks like a friendly snowman

source Amazon

Just loop the cord inside this light covering over your porch or garage lights or lamp posts to make your home look instantly more spirited.

Waterproof outdoor string lights

source Amazon

These 164-foot string lights have 2,000 LED lights to make the exterior of your home look brighter and warmer. They have eight different light patterns which can be controll by a button on the plug.

A small gift box covered in LED lights that automatically opens

source Amazon

This 12-inch gift box opens and closes to reveal a peeping Santa inside. The steel bar frames and stake help it remain sturdy even in the face of bold winds.

Solar string lights to wrap around pillars, porches, or the trees in your yard

source Wayfair

These solar-powered outdoor LED string lights work for year-round decoration or during the holidays since they avoid the need for long power cords or an increased electricity bill. They measure over sixty feet.

Pathway markers that look like candy canes

source Amazon

Nothing says Christmas like 10 glowing candy canes leading you to the front door. These come in sets of 10, are 22-inches tall, and have short stakes attached at the end for easy installation. Find a similar set from Wayfair here. If you’d rather walk home to candles, Wayfair has those too.

A light display of a genre-defying Santa Claus peeling out of your yard on a motorcycle

source Amazon

If your home doesn’t have a 5.6-foot long Santa riding a motorcycle out of your yard, don’t consider yourself finished decorating. This one has a metal stand to firmly sit on the ground and a controller that lets you set the animated light display – including chasing rope light wheels that “turn” while santa peels out of your driveway.

A lighted white glitter reindeer

source Amazon

Northlight Lighted White Glitter Standing Buck, available at Amazon, $83.99 This pre-lit reindeer is 48-inches and easy to assemble and collapsible. That means convenient storage for the other eleven months of the year.

A big Rudolph-inspired 3D LED fixture

source The Home Depot

This masterpiece of a holiday decoration is, of course, Rudolph-inspired and a happily terrifying 60-inches. The 150 clear LED lights are pre-lit to save time, and it has a heavy duty metal frame for durability. It also comes with free delivery.

An LED cone tree that you can control by remote

source Wayfair

This cone tree has a remote control that operates its eight lighting modes, and it’ll work from a 20-foot distance.

Laser lights that project little menorah, dreidels, or sparkles onto your house

source Amazon

These Chanukah laser lights will project menorahs, dreidels, or sparkles onto your home for some remote-controlled Hanukkah cheer.

A snowman family spreading wholesome cheer to the neighborhood 24/7

source The Home Depot

A 60-inch snowman family with 200 cool white LED lights is one of the easiest shortcuts to make your yard one of the happiest spots in the neighborhood.

A sleigh with Santa and his reindeer

source Wayfair

This rope LED light display shows Santa and his four reindeer loping around your lawn. It has metal frames and built-in, fold-out stands for support.

Icicle lights to hang all winter long

source Wayfair

Each strand has 70 waterproof LED icicle lights, and they’re covered by a special cap designed to mimic the traditional mini ice light.