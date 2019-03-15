23 outdoor furniture deals to take advantage of this spring

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.
Spring is just a stone’s throw away, and with the changing of seasons, it’s about time to start getting your backyard, porch, or balcony in shape. That’s why tons of stores are having major sales and deals on outdoor furniture – from full couch and armchair sets to small side tables.
We found discounts from West Elm, Overstock, Walmart, Pier1, Houzz, Wayfair, and The Home Depot that will make shopping for outdoor lounging or dining furniture simple (and a whole lot more affordable).
Keep scrolling for 23 great deals on furniture, or refer to the list of sales below to go straight to each retailer’s outdoor furniture sale.
The best sales to shop to get great deals on outdoor and patio furniture:
West Elm: Take 20% off all outdoor furniture.
Overstock: Get an extra 15% off patio furniture.
Walmart: Find rollbacks and discounts on outdoor items.
Pier1: Get up to 30% off select outdoor furniture.
Houzz: Get up to 75% off on outdoor furniture and accessories.
Wayfair: Get up to 70% off all outdoor furniture and accessories.
The Home Depot: Find special values on outdoor furniture.
An outdoor bench with a unique design
Safavieh Dl Outdoor Seat Bench, $257.54 (Originally $302.99), Available at Overstock
A swivel chair that’s bold and unique
Spinasan Collection Swivel Chair, $279.99 (Originally $349.99), Available at Pier1
A storage box that can brave harsh weather
1st Avenue Cadiz Wicker Storage Box, $109 (Originally $199), Available at Houzz
A clean-looking picnic table and bench set
Mainstays Talan Picnic Table and Bench Set, $203.50 (Originally $229), Available at Walmart
A tasteful outdoor sofa
Portside Aluminum Outdoor Sofa, $1,279 (Originally $1,599), Available at West Elm
A quaint side table
Martha Stewart Living Blue Hill Side Table, $95.40 (Originally $159), Available at The Home Depot
A porch swing that is equally fun and tasteful
Three Posts Amelia Porch Swing, $334.38 (Originally $669.99), Available at Wayfair
A sectional sofa for nights around the bonfire
Better Homes & Gardens Woven Outdoor Sectional Set, $589 (Originally $899), Available at Walmart
This lounge chair that is perfect for reading in
Huron Outdoor Large Lounge Chair + Cushion, $639 (Originally $799), Available at West Elm
A table for cool summer evening dinners
Ciudad Collection Parsons Table, $99.98 (Originally $399.99), Available at Pier 1
A durable teak wood chair
Furinno Tioman Teak Hardwood Patio Chair, $119.25 (Originally $147.87), Available at Houzz
A patio sectional that comes in multiple colors
Breakwater Bay Petunia Circular Patio Sectional with Cushions, $569.99 (Originally $1,512), Available at Wayfair
A love seat that is perfect for lounging
River Source Wicker Rattan Love Seat Sofa, $400 (Originally $799.99), Available at Houzz
A daybed that protects you from the sun
Sol 72 Outdoor Brentwood Daybed with Cushions, $1,096 (Originally $3,565.63), Available at Wayfair
A dining set with an original look
Wade Logan Balas 7 Piece Dining Set, $1,018.99 (Originally $3,596), Available at Wayfair
This expansive sectional sofa
Christopher Knight Home Outdoor 7-Seater Wicker Sectional Sofa, $1057.82 (Originally $1,269.99), Available at Overstock
A cushion set with patterns that catch your eye
Humble and Haute Seating Cushion and Pillow Set, $155.24 (Originally $182.99), Available at Overstock
An outdoor lounger for days by the pool
Mid-Century Outdoor Lounger, $479 (Originally $599), Available at West Elm
A dining set that is rustic and sturdy
A patio combo for the entire family
Ohana Depot 9-Piece Wicker Patio Combo Conversation Set, $2,654.10 (Originally $2,949), Available at The Home Depot
A simple lounge chair
Portside Outdoor Lounge Chair, $639 (Originally $799), Available at West Elm
A traditional yet elegant sectional
Canopy Aspen 5-Piece Outdoor Sectional, $2,278.09 (Originally $2,680.11), Available at The Home Depot
A luxurious gazebo swing
