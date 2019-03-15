23 outdoor furniture deals to take advantage of this spring

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source West Elm

Spring is just a stone’s throw away, and with the changing of seasons, it’s about time to start getting your backyard, porch, or balcony in shape. That’s why tons of stores are having major sales and deals on outdoor furniture – from full couch and armchair sets to small side tables.

We found discounts from West Elm, Overstock, Walmart, Pier1, Houzz, Wayfair, and The Home Depot that will make shopping for outdoor lounging or dining furniture simple (and a whole lot more affordable).

Keep scrolling for 23 great deals on furniture, or refer to the list of sales below to go straight to each retailer’s outdoor furniture sale.

The best sales to shop to get great deals on outdoor and patio furniture:

West Elm: Take 20% off all outdoor furniture.

Overstock: Get an extra 15% off patio furniture.

Walmart: Find rollbacks and discounts on outdoor items.

Pier1: Get up to 30% off select outdoor furniture.

Houzz: Get up to 75% off on outdoor furniture and accessories.

Wayfair: Get up to 70% off all outdoor furniture and accessories.

The Home Depot: Find special values on outdoor furniture.

An outdoor bench with a unique design

source Overstock

Check out Business Insider Coupons for more discounts and deals at Overstock.

A swivel chair that’s bold and unique

source Pier1

Check out Business Insider Coupons for more discounts and deals at Pier1.

A storage box that can brave harsh weather

source Houzz

Check out Business Insider Coupons for more discounts and deals at Houzz.

A clean-looking picnic table and bench set

source Walmart

Check out Business Insider Coupons for more discounts and deals at Walmart.

A tasteful outdoor sofa

source West Elm

Check out Business Insider Coupons for more discounts and deals at West Elm.

A quaint side table

source The Home Depot

Check out Business Insider Coupons for more discounts and deals at The Home Depot.

A porch swing that is equally fun and tasteful

source Wayfair

Check out Business Insider Coupons for more discounts and deals at Wayfair.

A sectional sofa for nights around the bonfire

source Walmart

This lounge chair that is perfect for reading in

source West Elm

A table for cool summer evening dinners

source Pier1

A durable teak wood chair

source Houzz

A patio sectional that comes in multiple colors

source Wayfair

A love seat that is perfect for lounging

source Houzz

A daybed that protects you from the sun

source Wayfair

A dining set with an original look

source Wayfair

This expansive sectional sofa

source Overstock

A cushion set with patterns that catch your eye

source Overstock

An outdoor lounger for days by the pool

source West Elm

A dining set that is rustic and sturdy

source The Home Depot

A patio combo for the entire family

source The Home Deopt

A simple lounge chair

source West Elm

A traditional yet elegant sectional

source The Home Depot

A luxurious gazebo swing