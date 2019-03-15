23 outdoor furniture deals to take advantage of this spring

Spring is just a stone’s throw away, and with the changing of seasons, it’s about time to start getting your backyard, porch, or balcony in shape. That’s why tons of stores are having major sales and deals on outdoor furniture – from full couch and armchair sets to small side tables.

We found discounts from West Elm, Overstock, Walmart, Pier1, Houzz, Wayfair, and The Home Depot that will make shopping for outdoor lounging or dining furniture simple (and a whole lot more affordable).

Keep scrolling for 23 great deals on furniture, or refer to the list of sales below to go straight to each retailer’s outdoor furniture sale.

The best sales to shop to get great deals on outdoor and patio furniture:

West Elm: Take 20% off all outdoor furniture.

Overstock: Get an extra 15% off patio furniture.

Walmart: Find rollbacks and discounts on outdoor items.

Pier1: Get up to 30% off select outdoor furniture.

Houzz: Get up to 75% off on outdoor furniture and accessories.

Wayfair: Get up to 70% off all outdoor furniture and accessories.

The Home Depot: Find special values on outdoor furniture.

An outdoor bench with a unique design

source
Overstock

Safavieh Dl Outdoor Seat Bench, $257.54 (Originally $302.99), Available at Overstock

A swivel chair that’s bold and unique

source
Pier1

Spinasan Collection Swivel Chair, $279.99 (Originally $349.99), Available at Pier1

A storage box that can brave harsh weather

source
Houzz

1st Avenue Cadiz Wicker Storage Box, $109 (Originally $199), Available at Houzz

A clean-looking picnic table and bench set

source
Walmart

Mainstays Talan Picnic Table and Bench Set, $203.50 (Originally $229), Available at Walmart

A tasteful outdoor sofa

source
West Elm

Portside Aluminum Outdoor Sofa, $1,279 (Originally $1,599), Available at West Elm

A quaint side table

source
The Home Depot

Martha Stewart Living Blue Hill Side Table, $95.40 (Originally $159), Available at The Home Depot

A porch swing that is equally fun and tasteful

source
Wayfair

Three Posts Amelia Porch Swing, $334.38 (Originally $669.99), Available at Wayfair

A sectional sofa for nights around the bonfire

source
Walmart

Better Homes & Gardens Woven Outdoor Sectional Set, $589 (Originally $899), Available at Walmart

source
West Elm

Huron Outdoor Large Lounge Chair + Cushion, $639 (Originally $799), Available at West Elm

source
Pier1

Ciudad Collection Parsons Table, $99.98 (Originally $399.99), Available at Pier 1

source
Houzz

Furinno Tioman Teak Hardwood Patio Chair, $119.25 (Originally $147.87), Available at Houzz

source
Wayfair

Breakwater Bay Petunia Circular Patio Sectional with Cushions, $569.99 (Originally $1,512), Available at Wayfair

source
Houzz

River Source Wicker Rattan Love Seat Sofa, $400 (Originally $799.99), Available at Houzz

source
Wayfair

Sol 72 Outdoor Brentwood Daybed with Cushions, $1,096 (Originally $3,565.63), Available at Wayfair

source
Wayfair

Wade Logan Balas 7 Piece Dining Set, $1,018.99 (Originally $3,596), Available at Wayfair

source
Overstock

Christopher Knight Home Outdoor 7-Seater Wicker Sectional Sofa, $1057.82 (Originally $1,269.99), Available at Overstock

source
Overstock

Humble and Haute Seating Cushion and Pillow Set, $155.24 (Originally $182.99), Available at Overstock

source
West Elm

Mid-Century Outdoor Lounger, $479 (Originally $599), Available at West Elm

source
The Home Depot

source
The Home Deopt

Ohana Depot 9-Piece Wicker Patio Combo Conversation Set, $2,654.10 (Originally $2,949), Available at The Home Depot

source
West Elm

Portside Outdoor Lounge Chair, $639 (Originally $799), Available at West Elm

source
The Home Depot

Canopy Aspen 5-Piece Outdoor Sectional, $2,278.09 (Originally $2,680.11), Available at The Home Depot

source
Overstock

Outsunny 3-Person Daybed Gazebo Swing, $445.99 (Originally $488.99), Available at Overstock