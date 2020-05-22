The best outdoor gear deals for Memorial Day weekend — save up to 30% on everything sold at REI

source Columbia

Outfitting yourself with outdoor gear like tents, packs, headlamps, and sleeping bags adds up fast, but with great sales, you can save hundreds as you assemble your kit.

Memorial Day sales at multiple outdoor gear retailers are live right now, with most lasting to the end of May.

Many retailers offer up to 25% off their entire catalog with others running deals of 30% or more.

As new outdoor gear deals go live, we’ll update our list accordingly.

If you’re assembling your outdoor gear kit from scratch, perhaps with plans to spend more time in nature this summer, then you’re likely looking at a hefty price tag when all is said and done. No matter if you’re planning a few day hikes or a longer camping trip, the list of essential gear gets long rather quickly.

This means making sure you have everything from a suitable tent and sleeping bag to a pair of boots and a comfortable backpack. Tack on some extras like camp stoves, chairs, and even a getup of decent outdoor apparel and you’re in the ballpark of a few hundred dollars. This is why taking advantage of sales when they come up is vital.

It’s also important that the gear you buy comes from reputable brands known for their gear. Top-quality outdoor apparel and equipment often costs more for a reason, and going cheap isn’t a smart move.

You may well find yourself depending on your tent during an evening downpour, your jacket when a high altitude cold snap blows through, or your cooler when you decided to spend one more day on the trail. Even your headlamp could be the difference between finding your way back as the sun goes down and getting lost in the wilderness when you miss the trail – it’s smart to be prepeared.

Now that you have an idea of the outdoor gear you’re either lacking or ready to upgrade, we’ve compiled a list of the best (and most trusted) outdoor retail brands running great sales right now. From REI and Backcountry to BioLite and Columbia Sportswear, you’ll be covered no matter what you’re looking for.

Here are the best sales on outdoor gear in May 2020:

REI Anniversary Sale

Through May 25th, REI is offering up to 30% off everything from its own REI Co-op branded gear and apparel to tents from Kelty, puffers from Patagonia, and sleeping bags from The North Face.

Many apparel items are currently 25% off while a few select products, like Hydro Flask bottles and cups are even 40% off standard retail price.

It’s also offering 15% off on select big-ticket items, like kayaks and paddleboards. Some of these deals include:

Backcountry Memorial Day sale

Backcountry features an extensive range of gear and apparel its makes themselves, including duffel bags, jackets, t-shirts, climbing pants, shorts, and even casual dresses. Right now, all of it is between 25-50% off.

Since the company traditionally operates as a seller of other trusted brands, its Memorial Day sale includes deals for those brands, as well. It’s currently offering sales up to 55% off select gear from Marmot, 30-50% off apparel from The North Face, and 25% off Black Diamond hardware including climbing gear, 4-season tents, and more.

Osprey Memorial Day sale

If you demand the best multi-day packs, day bags, or more casual everyday backpacks, then you’ll enjoy Osprey’s current 25% off sale it’s offering on almost all of its new hardware. Even the gear Osprey sold last season (which are still top-of-the-line pieces of gear), are mostly 40% off the sticker price.

If you’ve never owned an Osprey pack before, we can’t recommend them highly enough. The brand’s products consistently show up in our guides of the best hiking and backpacking gear, and for good reason. With high-quality construction, innovative suspension systems to reduce strain on your back, and thoughtful design for all sorts of outdoor adventures, an Osprey should be in everyone’s kit.

prAna Memorial Day sale

If you’re looking for pants you could wear to an all-day hike before heading straight to dinner, Prana is the brand you want. The same goes for dresses that work in the office or on the beach, or casual joggers that do well for both lounging and, of course, jogging.

Right now, everything prAna offers is between 25% and 30% off its standard price, with the sale lasting through Monday, May 25th. It’s also currently offering free shipping for all orders with no minimum price requirements.

IceMule soft cooler deals

IceMule is keeping things clear and direct for its current sale by offering 20% off everything. This includes its classic soft-sided roll-top coolers that are perfect for slinging over your shoulder, the massive Boss backpack cooler, and even the more subtle, stylish Urbano pack.

BioLite Memorial Day sale

If you need a new camp stove, headlamp, or lantern, now is the time to get it. BioLite’s lineup, which includes such brilliant products as wood-burning camp stoves that generate electricity to hanging lanterns capable of illuminating an entire campsite, are top of the line in quality and thus understandably not cheap.

But with 25% off the standard price, BioLite not only competes with gear from other brands but becomes your best choice for most outdoor cooking and illumination needs. Don’t forget to check out its solar panels or bike safety gear, either.

Keen Memorial Day sale

From sandals and hiking boots to trail shoes and footwear for kids, Keen has you covered. Currently, the brand offers 30% off many of the shoes, boots, and other footwear it sells. To make the sale even better, Keen will also include a child’s facemask with every order containing a pair of kid’s shoes.

Helinox Spring sale

Most of the outdoor furniture from Helinox can be spendy but what you’re paying for is what isn’t there: weight. Its chairs, tables, and cots all tend to be best measured in ounces, not pounds, yet most are able to support hundreds of pounds of weight themselves. The ultralight furniture it makes is perfect for the trekker who wants a comfortable campsite at the end of the day but doesn’t want to lug a garage-full of gear.

Right now, everything Helinox sells is priced at 25% off its regular rate, while any order over $75 ships free. Even with 25% off, most of Helinox’s gear is priced above that, meaning most orders will likely come without additional shipping cost.

Columbia Sportswear Memorial Day sale

Columbia Sportswear has it all. From a full line of fishing clothing and cold-weather gear ready for the Arctic to more casual hiking, running, and camping apparel, you’re sure to find something that not only fits your style but your desired function, too.

Right now, just about everything in the apparel giant’s catalog is on sale for 25% off its standard price. This means you shouldn’t just stock up for spring and summer gear but would be wise to keep an eye on winter garb, too.

Janji Memorial Day sale

source Janji

Quality running gear makes a world of difference and Janji has some of the most functional and comfortable apparel we’ve worn. From lightweight running shorts with built-in liners to singlets designed to keep you cool, the brand offers a wide variety of gear for all types of runners.

You’ll also find industry-standard features such as moisture-wicking, four-way stretch, and fast-drying in many of Janji’s pieces, as well as an array of fun colorways and patterns.

For Memorial Day weekend, the brand offers 40% off sitewide, making it a great time to stock up on everything from shorts and tops to hats and jackets.