The 35 most dramatic, eerie, and awe-inspiring photos of the great outdoors

- source
- Judith Conning
- The 2018 Outdoor Photographer of the Year Awards have been announced.
- More than 20,000 entries from around the world were separated into nine categories where winners, runners-up, and commendations were awarded.
- This year’s overall winner was Robert Birkby from the UK for his photo of a herd of sheep in a snowstorm.
- Birkby will receive £2,000 ($2,660) in prize money.
- Scroll down to see all the winners, runners-up, and commended images across all categories.
The annual Outdoor Photographer of the Year Awards have been announced and, yet again, the results have shone a light on nature’s most stunning aspects.
The competition drew a record 20,000 entries from around the world, which were separated into nine categories: Light on the Land, Small World, Live the Adventure, Wildlife Insight, Spirit of Travel, Under Exposed, View from Above, At the Water’s Edge, and Young Outdoor Photographer of the Year.
An overall winner was also crowned; this year it was handed to Robert Birkby from West Yorkshire in the UK for his photo of a herd of sheep in a snowstorm.
Head judge Steve Watkins, editor of Outdoor Photography magazine, said: “Robert’s image captures just about every aspect of what is required to be a top-level outdoor photographer; from the willingness to go the extra mile to be out there shooting in extreme conditions to the calmness and clear thinking then necessary to pull together a technically brilliant and creatively compelling composition.”
Along with his title, Birkby will receive £2,000 ($2,660) in prize money.
Meanwhile, category winners will take home £500 worth ($670 worth) of outdoor gear provided by competition sponsors Fjällräven.
Scroll down to see all the winners, runners-up, and commended images across all categories.
Overall Winner and Light on the Land Winner: Robert Birkby (UK)
- source
- Robert Birkby
Light on the Land Runner-up: Daniel Laan (Netherlands)
- source
- Daniel Laan
Light on the Land Commended: Marcio Esteves Cabral (Brazil)
- source
- Marcio Esteves Cabral
Light on the Land Commended: Sven Tegelmo (Sweden)
- source
- Sven Tegelmo
Live the Adventure Winner: Greg Lecoeur (France)
- source
- Greg Lecoeur
Live the Adventure Joint Runner-up: Alex Palmer (UK)
- source
- Alex Palmer
Live the Adventure Joint Runner-up: Alison Perkins (Australia)
- source
- Alison Perkins
Wildlife Insight Winner: Salvador Colvée Nebot (Spain)
- source
- Salvador Colvée Nebot
Wildlife Insight Runner-up: Jose Fragozo (Portugal)
- source
- Jose Fragozo
Wildlife Insight Commended: Christoph Ruiz (Austria)
- source
- Christoph Ruiz
Wildlife Insight Commended: Olav Thokle (Norway)
- source
- Olav Thokle
Wildlife Insight Commended: Roie Galitz (Israel)
- source
- Roie Galitz
Wildlife Insight Commended: James Lewin (UK)
- source
- James Lewin
Small World Winner: Stefan Gerrits (Finland and Netherlands)
- source
- Stefan Gerrits
Small World Runner-up: Jay Birmingham (UK)
- source
- Jay Birmingham
Small World Commended: Pete Hyde (UK)
- source
- Pete Hyde
Small World Commended: Daniel Trim (UK)
- source
- Daniel Trim
Spirit of Travel Winner: Matt Parry (UK)
- source
- Matt Parry
Spirit of Travel Runner-up: Peter Racz (Hungary)
- source
- Peter Racz
Spirit of Travel Commended: Jeremy Flint (UK)
- source
- Jeremy Flint
Under Exposed Winner: Greg Lecoeur (France)
- source
- Greg Lecoeur
Under Exposed Runner-up: Pier Mane (Italy and South Africa)
- source
- Pier Mane
Under Exposed Commended: Judith Conning (Australia)
- source
- Judith Conning
View from Above Winner: Tom Putt (Australia)
- source
- Tom Putt
View from Above Runner-up: Roie Galitz
- source
- Roie Galitz
View from Above Commended: Ross Farnham (UK)
- source
- Ross Farnham
At the Water’s Edge Winner: Roberto Marchegiani (Italy)
- source
- Roberto Marchegiani
At the Water’s Edge Runner-up: Alex Wrigley (UK)
- source
- Alex Wrigley
At the Water’s Edge Commended: Chris Fletcher (UK)
- source
- Chris Fletcher
At the Water’s Edge Commended: Ian Snowdon (UK)
- source
- Ian Snowdon
At the Water’s Edge Commended: Matthew James Turner (UK)
- source
- Matthew James Turner
At the Water’s Edge Commended: Mark Cornick (UK)
- source
- Mark Cornick
Young Outdoor Photographer of the Year Winner: Riccardo Marchegiani (Italy)
- source
- Riccardo Marchegiani
Young Outdoor Photographer of the Year Runner-up: Anya Burnell (UK)
- source
- Anya Burnell
Young Outdoor Photographer of the Year Commended: Josiah Launstein (Canada)
- source
- Josiah Launstein