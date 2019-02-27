The 35 most dramatic, eerie, and awe-inspiring photos of the great outdoors

  • The 2018 Outdoor Photographer of the Year Awards have been announced.
  • More than 20,000 entries from around the world were separated into nine categories where winners, runners-up, and commendations were awarded.
  • This year’s overall winner was Robert Birkby from the UK for his photo of a herd of sheep in a snowstorm.
  • Birkby will receive £2,000 ($2,660) in prize money.
  • Scroll down to see all the winners, runners-up, and commended images across all categories.

The annual Outdoor Photographer of the Year Awards have been announced and, yet again, the results have shone a light on nature’s most stunning aspects.

The competition drew a record 20,000 entries from around the world, which were separated into nine categories: Light on the Land, Small World, Live the Adventure, Wildlife Insight, Spirit of Travel, Under Exposed, View from Above, At the Water’s Edge, and Young Outdoor Photographer of the Year.

An overall winner was also crowned; this year it was handed to Robert Birkby from West Yorkshire in the UK for his photo of a herd of sheep in a snowstorm.

Head judge Steve Watkins, editor of Outdoor Photography magazine, said: “Robert’s image captures just about every aspect of what is required to be a top-level outdoor photographer; from the willingness to go the extra mile to be out there shooting in extreme conditions to the calmness and clear thinking then necessary to pull together a technically brilliant and creatively compelling composition.”

Along with his title, Birkby will receive £2,000 ($2,660) in prize money.

Meanwhile, category winners will take home £500 worth ($670 worth) of outdoor gear provided by competition sponsors Fjällräven.

Scroll down to see all the winners, runners-up, and commended images across all categories.

Overall Winner and Light on the Land Winner: Robert Birkby (UK)

Overall Winner and Light on the Land Winner OPOTY Robert Birkby
Robert Birkby

Light on the Land Runner-up: Daniel Laan (Netherlands)

Light on the Land Runner up OPOTY Daniel Laan
Daniel Laan

Light on the Land Commended: Marcio Esteves Cabral (Brazil)

Light on the Land Commended OPOTY Marcio Esteves Cabral
Marcio Esteves Cabral

Light on the Land Commended: Sven Tegelmo (Sweden)

Light on the Land Commended OPOTY Sven Tegelmo
Sven Tegelmo

Live the Adventure Winner: Greg Lecoeur (France)

Live the Adventure Winner OPOTY Greg Lecoeur
Greg Lecoeur

Live the Adventure Joint Runner-up: Alex Palmer (UK)

Live the Adventure Joint Runner up OPOTY Alex Palmer
Alex Palmer

Live the Adventure Joint Runner-up: Alison Perkins (Australia)

Live the Adventure Joint Runner up OPOTY Alison Perkins
Alison Perkins

Wildlife Insight Winner: Salvador Colvée Nebot (Spain)

Wildlife Insight Winner OPOTY Salvador Colvée Nebot
Salvador Colvée Nebot

Wildlife Insight Runner-up: Jose Fragozo (Portugal)

Wildlife Insight Runner up OPOTY Jose Fragozo
Jose Fragozo

Wildlife Insight Commended: Christoph Ruiz (Austria)

Wildlife Insight Commended OPOTY Christoph Ruiz
Christoph Ruiz

Wildlife Insight Commended: Olav Thokle (Norway)

Wildlife Insight Commended OPOTY Olav Thokle
Olav Thokle

Wildlife Insight Commended: Roie Galitz (Israel)

Wildlife Insight Commended OPOTY Roie Galitz
Roie Galitz

Wildlife Insight Commended: James Lewin (UK)

Wildlife Insight Commended OPOTY James Lewin
James Lewin

Small World Winner: Stefan Gerrits (Finland and Netherlands)

Small World Winner OPOTY Stefan Gerrits
Stefan Gerrits

Small World Runner-up: Jay Birmingham (UK)

Small World Runner up OPOTY Jay Birmingham
Jay Birmingham

Small World Commended: Pete Hyde (UK)

Small World Commended OPOTY Pete Hyde
Pete Hyde

Small World Commended: Daniel Trim (UK)

Small World Commended OPOTY Daniel Trim
Daniel Trim

Spirit of Travel Winner: Matt Parry (UK)

Spirit of Travel Winner OPOTY Matt Parry
Matt Parry

Spirit of Travel Runner-up: Peter Racz (Hungary)

Spirit of Travel Runner up OPOTY Peter Racz
Peter Racz

Spirit of Travel Commended: Jeremy Flint (UK)

Spirit of Travel Commended OPOTY Jeremy Flint
Jeremy Flint

Under Exposed Winner: Greg Lecoeur (France)

Under Exposed Winner OPOTY Greg Lecoeur
Greg Lecoeur

Under Exposed Runner-up: Pier Mane (Italy and South Africa)

Under Exposed Runner up OPOTY Pier Mane
Pier Mane

Under Exposed Commended: Judith Conning (Australia)

Under Exposed Commended OPOTY Judith Conning
Judith Conning

View from Above Winner: Tom Putt (Australia)

View from Above Winner OPOTY Tom Putt
Tom Putt

View from Above Runner-up: Roie Galitz

View from Above Runner up OPOTY Roie Galitz
Roie Galitz

View from Above Commended: Ross Farnham (UK)

View from Above Commended: Ross Farnham (UK)
Ross Farnham

At the Water’s Edge Winner: Roberto Marchegiani (Italy)

At the Water’s Edge Winner OPOTY Roberto Marchegiani
Roberto Marchegiani

At the Water’s Edge Runner-up: Alex Wrigley (UK)

At the Water’s Edge Runner up OPOTY Alex Wrigley
Alex Wrigley

At the Water’s Edge Commended: Chris Fletcher (UK)

At the Water’s Edge Commended OPOTY Chris Fletcher
Chris Fletcher

At the Water’s Edge Commended: Ian Snowdon (UK)

At the Water’s Edge Commended OPOTY Ian Snowdon
Ian Snowdon

At the Water’s Edge Commended: Matthew James Turner (UK)

At the Water’s Edge Commended OPOTY Matthew James Turner
Matthew James Turner

At the Water’s Edge Commended: Mark Cornick (UK)

At the Water’s Edge Commended OPOTY Mark Cornick
Mark Cornick

Young Outdoor Photographer of the Year Winner: Riccardo Marchegiani (Italy)

Young OPOTY Winner OPOTY Riccardo Marchegiani
Riccardo Marchegiani

Young Outdoor Photographer of the Year Runner-up: Anya Burnell (UK)

Young OPOTY Runner up OPOTY Anya Burnell
Anya Burnell

Young Outdoor Photographer of the Year Commended: Josiah Launstein (Canada)

Young OPOTY Commended OPOTY Josiah Launstein
Josiah Launstein