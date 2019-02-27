The 35 most dramatic, eerie, and awe-inspiring photos of the great outdoors

caption Judith Conning’s shot of a humpback whale was commended in the Under Exposed category. source Judith Conning

The 2018 Outdoor Photographer of the Year Awards have been announced.

More than 20,000 entries from around the world were separated into nine categories where winners, runners-up, and commendations were awarded.

This year’s overall winner was Robert Birkby from the UK for his photo of a herd of sheep in a snowstorm.

Birkby will receive £2,000 ($2,660) in prize money.

Scroll down to see all the winners, runners-up, and commended images across all categories.

The annual Outdoor Photographer of the Year Awards have been announced and, yet again, the results have shone a light on nature’s most stunning aspects.

The competition drew a record 20,000 entries from around the world, which were separated into nine categories: Light on the Land, Small World, Live the Adventure, Wildlife Insight, Spirit of Travel, Under Exposed, View from Above, At the Water’s Edge, and Young Outdoor Photographer of the Year.

An overall winner was also crowned; this year it was handed to Robert Birkby from West Yorkshire in the UK for his photo of a herd of sheep in a snowstorm.

Head judge Steve Watkins, editor of Outdoor Photography magazine, said: “Robert’s image captures just about every aspect of what is required to be a top-level outdoor photographer; from the willingness to go the extra mile to be out there shooting in extreme conditions to the calmness and clear thinking then necessary to pull together a technically brilliant and creatively compelling composition.”

Along with his title, Birkby will receive £2,000 ($2,660) in prize money.

Meanwhile, category winners will take home £500 worth ($670 worth) of outdoor gear provided by competition sponsors Fjällräven.

Overall Winner and Light on the Land Winner: Robert Birkby (UK)

caption Overall Winner and Light on the Land Winner OPOTY Robert Birkby source Robert Birkby

Light on the Land Runner-up: Daniel Laan (Netherlands)

caption Light on the Land Runner up OPOTY Daniel Laan source Daniel Laan

Light on the Land Commended: Marcio Esteves Cabral (Brazil)

caption Light on the Land Commended OPOTY Marcio Esteves Cabral source Marcio Esteves Cabral

Light on the Land Commended: Sven Tegelmo (Sweden)

caption Light on the Land Commended OPOTY Sven Tegelmo source Sven Tegelmo

Live the Adventure Winner: Greg Lecoeur (France)

caption Live the Adventure Winner OPOTY Greg Lecoeur source Greg Lecoeur

Live the Adventure Joint Runner-up: Alex Palmer (UK)

caption Live the Adventure Joint Runner up OPOTY Alex Palmer source Alex Palmer

Live the Adventure Joint Runner-up: Alison Perkins (Australia)

caption Live the Adventure Joint Runner up OPOTY Alison Perkins source Alison Perkins

Wildlife Insight Winner: Salvador Colvée Nebot (Spain)

caption Wildlife Insight Winner OPOTY Salvador Colvée Nebot source Salvador Colvée Nebot

Wildlife Insight Runner-up: Jose Fragozo (Portugal)

caption Wildlife Insight Runner up OPOTY Jose Fragozo source Jose Fragozo

Wildlife Insight Commended: Christoph Ruiz (Austria)

caption Wildlife Insight Commended OPOTY Christoph Ruiz source Christoph Ruiz

Wildlife Insight Commended: Olav Thokle (Norway)

caption Wildlife Insight Commended OPOTY Olav Thokle source Olav Thokle

Wildlife Insight Commended: Roie Galitz (Israel)

caption Wildlife Insight Commended OPOTY Roie Galitz source Roie Galitz

Wildlife Insight Commended: James Lewin (UK)

caption Wildlife Insight Commended OPOTY James Lewin source James Lewin

Small World Winner: Stefan Gerrits (Finland and Netherlands)

caption Small World Winner OPOTY Stefan Gerrits source Stefan Gerrits

Small World Runner-up: Jay Birmingham (UK)

caption Small World Runner up OPOTY Jay Birmingham source Jay Birmingham

Small World Commended: Pete Hyde (UK)

caption Small World Commended OPOTY Pete Hyde source Pete Hyde

Small World Commended: Daniel Trim (UK)

caption Small World Commended OPOTY Daniel Trim source Daniel Trim

Spirit of Travel Winner: Matt Parry (UK)

caption Spirit of Travel Winner OPOTY Matt Parry source Matt Parry

Spirit of Travel Runner-up: Peter Racz (Hungary)

caption Spirit of Travel Runner up OPOTY Peter Racz source Peter Racz

Spirit of Travel Commended: Jeremy Flint (UK)

caption Spirit of Travel Commended OPOTY Jeremy Flint source Jeremy Flint

Under Exposed Winner: Greg Lecoeur (France)

caption Under Exposed Winner OPOTY Greg Lecoeur source Greg Lecoeur

Under Exposed Runner-up: Pier Mane (Italy and South Africa)

caption Under Exposed Runner up OPOTY Pier Mane source Pier Mane

Under Exposed Commended: Judith Conning (Australia)

caption Under Exposed Commended OPOTY Judith Conning source Judith Conning

View from Above Winner: Tom Putt (Australia)

caption View from Above Winner OPOTY Tom Putt source Tom Putt

View from Above Runner-up: Roie Galitz

caption View from Above Runner up OPOTY Roie Galitz source Roie Galitz

View from Above Commended: Ross Farnham (UK)

caption View from Above Commended: Ross Farnham (UK) source Ross Farnham

At the Water’s Edge Winner: Roberto Marchegiani (Italy)

caption At the Water’s Edge Winner OPOTY Roberto Marchegiani source Roberto Marchegiani

At the Water’s Edge Runner-up: Alex Wrigley (UK)

caption At the Water’s Edge Runner up OPOTY Alex Wrigley source Alex Wrigley

At the Water’s Edge Commended: Chris Fletcher (UK)

caption At the Water’s Edge Commended OPOTY Chris Fletcher source Chris Fletcher

At the Water’s Edge Commended: Ian Snowdon (UK)

caption At the Water’s Edge Commended OPOTY Ian Snowdon source Ian Snowdon

At the Water’s Edge Commended: Matthew James Turner (UK)

caption At the Water’s Edge Commended OPOTY Matthew James Turner source Matthew James Turner

At the Water’s Edge Commended: Mark Cornick (UK)

caption At the Water’s Edge Commended OPOTY Mark Cornick source Mark Cornick

Young Outdoor Photographer of the Year Winner: Riccardo Marchegiani (Italy)

caption Young OPOTY Winner OPOTY Riccardo Marchegiani source Riccardo Marchegiani

Young Outdoor Photographer of the Year Runner-up: Anya Burnell (UK)

caption Young OPOTY Runner up OPOTY Anya Burnell source Anya Burnell

Young Outdoor Photographer of the Year Commended: Josiah Launstein (Canada)