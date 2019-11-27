Outdoor Voices is opening a new flagship store as it takes on athleisure giants Lululemon and Athleta. Here’s what it looks like inside.

caption The new Outdoor Voices flagship in New York City. source Bethany Biron/Business Insider

Outdoor Voices is opening its tenth store on Friday. It’s the buzzy retailer’s new Manhattan flagship location and second store in New York City.

The store is located in the Flatiron District, near competitors like Lululemon and Athleta, a strategic move as Outdoor Voices looks to take over more of the athletic wear market.

“We really wanted to come to Flatiron not only because of the volume of people that are here, but also because of the fitness enthusiasts that have popped up here and all the classes,” an Outdoor Voices spokesperson told Business Insider.

Outdoor Voices is opening its tenth store this week, just in time for Black Friday.

On Friday morning, Outdoor Voices will open the doors to its new Manhattan flagship store, located just steps away from competitors like Lululemon and Athleta. Positioned in Manhattan’s Flatiron District, the flagship is the retailer’s second store in Manhattan, after its first store opened in Soho in 2015.

Since it was founded in 2012, the buzzy brand – which has since become the subject of New Yorker profiles and countless Instagram posts – has expanded from an online-only company into physical shops around the country. The new store marks a strategic push to continue to capture market share in the athletic wear and athleisure market.

According to an Outdoor Voices spokesperson, the company selected Flatiron because of its increased focus on health and wellness, including a recent influx of fitness boutiques and new athletic stores.

“We really wanted to come to Flatiron not only because of the volume of people that are here, but also because of the fitness enthusiasts that have popped up here and all the classes,” the spokesperson said, jokingly calling the area “Fitiron.” “There’s a lot of activity happening here so we’ve been eyeing this spot for awhile.”

While the Soho store will remain open, the Flatiron location will now serve as the official New York flagship.

We visited the new store a few days before its official opening. Here’s what it’s like inside.

The Outdoor Voices store is located on 142 5th Avenue.

In addition to its two New York stores, Outdoor Voices operates brick-and-mortar stores in Washington, DC; Austin; Dallas; Los Angeles; San Francisco; Boston; Nashville; and Chicago. An additional store is in the works for Houston, Texas.

It will open officially on Black Friday at 9 a.m., though its normal weekday hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

When we walked in, we immediately saw limited-edition, New York-themed Outdoor Voices apparel, like this shirt intended to be a play on the “Big Apple.”

We also spotted various cacti around the store. According to the Outdoor Voices spokesperson, the plants are an homage to the company’s Austin headquarters.

The plants are sourced from New York’s Cactus Store but are species that are specific to Texas.

Though Outdoor Voices was founded in New York City, it relocated its headquarters to Austin in 2016.

The store wasn’t as big as we expected, but it was quite organized and everything was easily accessible.

Throughout the store, you could find products printed with the Outdoor Voices tagline “Doing Things.”

As we walked around, we saw the classic items that originally brought Outdoor Voices to fame, like its functional leggings.

The store includes some of the brand’s newer offerings, like exercise skirts and dresses.

In addition to its traditional apparel, the store has branded knickknacks like water bottles and snacks from the trendy Los Angeles-based grocer Erewhon Market.

In 2018, Outdoor Voices launched footwear as part of a collaboration with Hoku One One.

There was also a projector playing Outdoor Voices promotional videos so that shoppers could see the products in action.

Toward the back, we found menswear, a newer category to Outdoor Voices that the brand is continuing to build out.

There, we spotted the new Moab waterproof boot, which is extremely lightweight.

The Outdoor Voices tote bag is a different color in each city; New York City’s is black.

In the middle of the store is a service bar, where shoppers will be able to consult with sales associates on recommendations.

There, shoppers will be asked about their physical activity preferences and their level of sweat in order to find the right designs and the right fabrics.

Swatches of fabrics and patterns are stored in these wooden shelving units, where sales associates can guide shoppers on the best products to buy.

Even with the various Texas flourishes, the store has some New York-inspired tchotchkes.

In the center of the store are geometric chair cushions for shoppers, which can be easily moved to provide space for community events and physical activities.

Outdoor Voices regularly hosts fitness classes and meetings like “Endorphin Hours” and “Dog Jogs” for its customers.

For the New York store, the team focused on spotlighting layering pieces for the chillier temperatures as we move into winter, the Outdoor Voices spokesperson said.

The fitting rooms are at the very back of the store, and they’re designed to feel like a traditional gym or YMCA, according to Outdoor Voices.

As we walked into the fitting rooms, we saw the Outdoor Voices mission statement on the wall.

The fitting rooms are outfitted with colorful tiles and #DoingThings stickers on the mirror, perfect for an Instagram selfie.

The floors have a spongy, gymnasium-like quality, according to the spokesperson.

Before leaving, you can pick up the latest edition of the Outdoor Voices zine The Recreationalist.

While the new flagship ultimately didn’t seem a whole lot different from the Soho location, we’re sure New Yorkers will appreciate having more options.