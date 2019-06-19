5 women tried Outdoor Voices’ new TechSweat leggings — and unanimously agreed that they’re some of the best we’ve ever worn

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Outdoor Voices recently launched TechSweat – a collection of lightweight workout gear that’s cool to the touch and specially designed for hot, sweaty workouts.

TechSweat includes staples ranging from leggings to crop tops and skorts, and prices from $45 to $95 per item.

To see how it stacks up, Insider Picks tested the new TechSweat leggings ($75-$95) in our own workouts. Find our (unanimously positive) verdicts below.

Outdoor Voices (OV) is, in large, part defined by its unusual ability to appeal to both athletes and leggings-are-for-Sunday-errands athleisurite. The company recently released an athletic collection that manages to keep its cool aesthetic in tact while supercharging the clothing’s functionality.

TechSweat, built for severly sweaty, no-frills workout classes, gets its namesake from OV’s new TechSweat material: breathable, sweat-wicking, surprisingly cool-to-the-touch, and extremely pliable thanks to four-way stretch. The shorts promise to be the lightest and smoothest you’ll ever wear, and the leggings to withstand the high-intensity, high-sweat exercises that feel like they’re being hosted in the fiery brimstone of hell on a Monday morning. You can shop it in all your workout basics – leggings, bras/crops, tanks, shorts/skorts – and prices range from $45 for crop tops and flex shorts to $95 for two-tone leggings.

To see if the TechSweat material was really all it was chalked up to be, we had five women on the Insider Picks team put the TechSweat leggings to the test. You can find our personal experiences below, but the gist of it is this: these are great workout leggings.

At first glance, the collection looks like any other Instagrammable pair designed by the company: high waists; flattering, intuitive seaming; and rich colors with names like Papaya and Baltic. But on the body – and, more importantly, in your spin class – there’s no mistake that these leggings were built first and foremost for exercise. The material is soft and smooth and still works to somewhat sculpt the body, but doesn’t catch or hold heat. It’s responsive, flexible, and lightweight enough to escape notice during exercise. For us, it meant our attention could remain on our exercise, rather than on how quickly we could bail.

All in all, TechSweat gear manages to marry OV’s calling card style with a high, unexpectedly utilitarian performance level. We suggest ordering your typical size. Expect to spend a lot of time in them.

We worked out in Outdoor Voices’ new TechSweat leggings. Here’s what we thought:

TechSweat 3/4 Leggings

I am supremely picky about leggings. I don’t like to own pairs that are specifically for workouts or specifically for lounging – I want the pairs that I’m happy to wear for either of those things, and the TechSweats do not disappoint. The material is incredibly stretchy and thin, but I never worry that it’ll become see-through when I bend over. Instead, the thinness contributes to their breathability, responsiveness, and gentle supportiveness. The waistband is high and thick, so it stays secure over my hips, but it’s not so stiff that I feel like I’m being squeezed in half, which is a huge pet peeve of mine with a lot of HIIT-specific leggings. They fit true-to-size,

Overall, I just really love this pair and I wear them all the time, both at the gym and on the weekends. I didn’t have a great experience with the Springs leggings, so I’m really glad I gave OV a second chance with these. And now they’re the ones I recommend to any friends (or readers) looking for a good pair. -Sally Kaplan, Insider Picks editor

TechSweat Two-Tone Kneecap

After trying a different pair of OV leggings and not loving them, I have to admit that I was ready to write off the brand. However, these TechSweat leggings have whirled me around 180-degrees to become a fan. At first glance, I thought I maybe should’ve sized up, but they turned out to be very stretchy and forgiving, and my usual size fit perfectly. The waistband is a little stiffer than the legs, providing structure and support, while the rest of the leggings are flexible and breathable. If you have an intense workout or tend to sweat more in general, I do think the fabric will show your sweat – but if you don’t care, you’ll love the fit and feel for activities from running to HIIT workouts.

I appreciate the inclusion of the back pocket, though to quell my paranoia, I do wish it was a zipped one instead. The brand’s signature color-blocking design looks great. I have this idea in my head that cropped leggings make my already-short legs look even shorter, so I normally only buy full-length leggings, but OV’s design (I got the Provincial Blue/Baltic color) really flatters my body! – Connie Chen, Insider Picks reporter

TechSweat 7/8 Two-Tone Leggings

I’m particularly picky when it comes to leggings – it’s hard to find a pair that are comfortable, can power through all kinds of workouts, and look great, too. When I find that trifecta, I get a little obsessed, like I am with this pair from Outdoor Voices.

The first thing I noticed slipping these on was how soft, stretchy, and lightweight they are. I’m always a little hesitant about such lightweight leggings as many lack support, but these are equal parts supportive and breathable – a winning combination for sweaty workouts. The high waistband keeps everything secure while you run, stretch, or bend, but it doesn’t dig into your stomach like other high-waisted pants have a tendency to do. The two-toned blue color is really pretty, but also super flattering and although these are lighter colors, I haven’t had any issues with sweat marks.

Beyond practicalities, I love the way these make my legs and butt look and I would (actually, make that will) definitely buy another pair. – Remi Rosmarin, Insider Picks reporter

TechSweat 7/8 Leggings

Like Connie, after an initially underwhelming introduction to OV, I wasn’t sure if the brand’s larger-than-life hype would hold up. I own more than 20 pairs of workout leggings, and over two years of researching and reporting on products on top of that haven’t made me an easy-to-please shopper.

But TechSweat really surprised me. Where the other OV leggings I had tried failed, these excelled. The TechSweat leggings manage to tread the very thin (some would say impossible) line between leggings fit for casual wear and those equipped with the performance level needed to withstand sweaty, punishing workouts all in one pair. I still wear my 2XU tights for the hottest conditions, but I may wind up wearing these more frequently overall, and I still gladly tug them on for HIIT classes. The breathable, flexible material is forgettable in exactly the way workout gear should be. The waist is tighter than the legs, but not uncomfortable.

On top of functionality, it’s worth mentioning that they’re also pretty flattering on – strategic seaming accentuates leg muscles and shapes your bum, and a high waist elongates legs and seems to narrow the waist. My only substantial gripe is that I wish the back pocket had a zippered closure. – Mara Leighton, Insider Picks reporter

TechSweat 3/4 Two-Tone Leggings

There’s a lot of hype surrounding Outdoor Voices clothing. Some of it is well deserved, and some of it isn’t … at least for the price. OV leggings aren’t cheap (they range from $75 to $95 a pair), so I had high expectation for the TechSweat leggings when they landed on my desk to test. And … my verdict is in: These didn’t disappoint. Their look is very Instagram-worthy, but it’s their comfort and overall performance that sold me. They’re very stretchy, but still supportive thanks to their high waistband; they’re made of a thin-ish, but durable nylon blend that breaths better than other workout legging in my closet; and they’re comfortable enough to run errands in … instead of actually run in.

There are definitely cheaper leggings out there that are just as cute and high performing, but if you’re itching to own an OV pair, definitely go for one from the TechSweat line. -Ellen Hoffman, director of content strategy for Insider Picks