The 7 most outrageous things people have tried to expense to their work accounts

caption Rare vintage wines and spirits were among the unauthorized purchases AppZen found that employees expensed. source Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Unauthorized purchases being expensed to companies spike around the holidays.

AppZen, an AI platform for finance teams, analyzed millions of anonymous expenses from its December 2018 customer data.

AppZen found that incidents of unauthorized spending on gifts being submitted for reimbursement averaged around $4,800 each.

Food and alcohol were particularly popular expenses: alcohol expenses were six times higher while meal expenses were seven time higher in December as compared to the monthly average.

If the thought “I wish I could expense this” has flickered across your mind while swiping your credit card for holiday shopping, you are not alone.

Food and alcohol were particularly popular expenses: unauthorized expensed meals increased sevenfold in December 2018 as compared to the monthly average, and unauthorized alcohol spending was sixfold the monthly average at a whopping $573 per incident.

Here are the seven most outrageous things people have tried to expense to their work accounts.

7. Gambling in Las Vegas

caption Caesars Palace Las Vegas Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. source Dennis Hohl / EyeEm / Getty Images

Average expensed sum: $115.50

6. Strip clubs visits

Average expensed sum: $207.07

5. Cigars

caption Cigars at the Nat Sherman store in New York City. source Sarah Jacobs

Average expensed sum: $294.22

4. Tattoos

caption A tattoo enthusiast poses at the International London Tattoo Convention in London. source Neil Hall/Reuters

Average expensed sum: $300.91

3. Gold watches, cuff links, and jewelry

caption A watch designed to look like a Rolex. source Business Insider

Average expensed sum: $333.02

2. Guns and bullets

caption Guns for sale. source Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Average expensed sum: $875.29

1. Spa trips

source Sally Anscombe/Getty Images

Average expensed sum: $1,045.62