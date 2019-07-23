15% of registered voters say they believe the Illuminati exists

Fifteen percent of registered voters believe in the Illuminati, according to a new INSIDER poll.

That could be as many as 30 million voters, if the poll is an accurate picture of the population.

Those who believe in the Illuminati watched about 45 more minutes of YouTube per week on average than the typical respondent.

Secret clubs and in-groups have proliferated as long as human societies have, but few have persisted in the American imagination as vibrantly as the Illuminati, a rumored cabal of enlightened individuals who control the world. And some of those believers vote.

According to a new INSIDER poll, 15% of the American electorate believe that the Illuminati exists.

The poll asked over a thousand respondents, “If any, which of the following unproven ideas, paranormal phenomena or general beliefs do you believe to be credible?,” allowing survey-takers to select from a list of 15 choices, including options like “The existence of chemtrails” and “The efficacy of crystal healing,” as well as “None of these.”

Fifteen percent of respondents who were registered voters said they find the existence of the Illuminati, or a comparable organization, to be plausible – marginally less than the general population, of whom 16% were believers.

The term “Illuminati” dates back to 1776, when it was coined in reference to the Bavarian Illuminati, a secret society founded by German philosopher Adam Weishaupt. By the turn of the 19th century, the group had dissolved – thanks in part to a Bavarian government edict banning secret societies – but its ideas had already been exported overseas. In 1798, George Washington wrote a letter mentioning the “nefarious doctrines” of the society.

Now “Illuminati” has become a catch-all expression used to describe various shadowy groups that are allegedly masterminding society. Suspected members of the Illuminati have included everyone from George W. Bush to Beyoncé, to Queen Elizabeth II, who, according to a theory popularized by former BBC sports reporter David Icke, might also be a reptilian.

An estimated 200 million Americans were registered to vote in the 2016 presidential election. If INSIDER’s poll is an accurate picture of the entire US population, 30 million of those voters would be people who believe in the Illuminati.

The age groups most susceptible to Illuminati-belief were Gen Xers and older millennials. Republicans were more likely to believe in the secret society than Democrats.

Respondents were also asked about their social media habits. YouTube has become so synonymous with conspiracy theories that, last month, the company announced a new plan to crack down on extremist content.

INSIDER’s poll found that those who believe in the Illuminati spend 60% more time on YouTube than the average respondent. The typical survey-taker watched approximately 72 minutes of YouTube videos per week, while self-reported Illuminati-believers clocked in at 116 minutes on average.

SurveyMonkey Audience polls from a national sample balanced by census data of age and gender. Respondents are incentivized to complete surveys through charitable contributions. Generally speaking, digital polling tends to skew toward people with access to the internet. SurveyMonkey Audience doesn’t try to weight its sample based on race or income. Total 1,006 respondents collected July 9 to July 10 2019, a margin of error plus or minus 3.15 percentage points with a 95% confidence level. See this page for more details about methodology.