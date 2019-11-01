Over 100 Fully Funded PhD Scholarships Available in Taiwan’s Preeminent Academic Institution – Academia Sinica

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 1 November 2019 – Looking for an exceptional PhD program to accelerate your academic career? Academia Sinica, the preeminent research institution in Taiwan, announces that its Taiwan International Graduate Program (TIGP@AS) 2020 fall semester is now open to applications around the world from now on to February 1st 2020. TIGP@AS provides 12 interdisciplinary and funded programs ranging from physical sciences, life sciences to social sciences and the humanities.

In order to continuously attract the top academic talents, TIGP@AS provides superior scientific training coupled with cutting-edge facilities and leading technologies to ensure its PhD candidates are well supported both academically and socially. All PhD programs are conducted in English so that candidates can be fully engaged in the learning and discovery process. Further, the program works very closely with Taiwan’s leading universities to make certain candidates have access to the best minds in their chosen field.

More importantly, once admitted, TIGP@AS offers students a monthly stipend of NTD $34,000 (about USD $1,100) for the first year. For students who perform well, this stipend will be extended in the 2nd and the 3rd year. In subsequent years, financial support will come from the thesis advisor. Additionally, every year, TIGP@AS also holds Travel Grant Award for encouraging students to join competitive global symposiums as well as several Distinguished Lectures inviting academic and entrepreneurial masters including Nobel Laureates. To facilitate first-year students’ quicker adaptation to local environments, TIGP@AS provides them with free Mandarin language courses at the entry level, and a convenient and affordable fully-furnished dormitory. Furthermore, through Academia Sinica’s substantial connections with first-rate institutions around the world, TIGP@AS is able to make arrangements for students to visit and conduct research in renowned laboratories.

The 12 interdisciplinary programs within TIGP@AS are in cooperation with 10 top domestic universities, which include: (1) Chemical Biology and Molecular Biophysics; (2) Molecular Science and Technology; (3) Molecular and Biological Agricultural Sciences; (4) Molecular and Cell Biology; (5) Bioinformatics; (6) Nano Science and Technology; (7) Molecular Medicine; (8) Earth System Science; (9) Biodiversity; (10) Interdisciplinary Neuroscience; (11) Sustainable Chemical Science and Technology, and (12) Social Networks and Human-Centered Computing. The application deadline is the 1st of February 2020, and no application fee is required.

During the current academic year, there are over 591 students from 47 countries, making TIGP@AS a truly international community. To date, more than 434 students completed TIGP@AS’s rigorous requirements and obtained PhD degrees. For many years, TIGP@AS students have published about 1,050 research papers in top scholarly journals, and many alumni also have taken up teaching or research positions in world-renowned universities and academic institutions.

What’s more, TIGP@AS graduates have been proved sufficiently qualified to contribute their expertise in industry. Many of them are now working in well-known companies around the world and Taiwan, such as Samsung and TSMC. Last but not least, Academia Sinica has recently launched its National Biotechnology Research Park as a biotech industry corridor linking Taiwan to the global market. Right next to TIGP@AS’s campus, prospectively, the park should become a bridging platform for students to have more multidisciplinary research collaboration and occupational opportunities in the near future.





About TIGP@AS

TIGP@AS, started in 2002, is a joint-effort between Academia Sinica and top research-leading universities in Taiwan. TIGP integrates first-class facilities with outstanding faculty to offer interdisciplinary PhD programs across a wide range of disciplines. All courses are conducted in English. After completing the graduation requirements, students receive certificates from Academia Sinica and degrees from the partner universities. TIGP also periodically accept applications to funded International Internship Program which provides opportunity for young talents to experience Academia Sinica’s research environment.





About Academia Sinica

Founded and funded by the Taiwan government in 1928, Academia Sinica has been a historically global leading research institution as well as the national academy of sciences and the policy think tank. Academia Sinica‘s 7 current Academicians and 9 Honorary Academicians are Nobel Laureates, and about 1,000 research fellows and specialists are affiliated with 31 research institutes on campus. To expand its substantial research link to top institutes globally, Academia Sinica has also established over 50 overseas and domestic research sites. Several recent research highlights include: cellular and molecular imaging, novel mass spectrometry technologies, cancer vaccines and new drugs, structural biology, chemical dynamics, Alzheimer’s disease research, ALMA-Taiwan Project, and Taiwan earthquakes research.

Application is entirely free of charge through TIGP@AS online system. More importantly, the deadline for completing and submitting your application is on February 1st 2020.

For any questions, please visit the TIGP@AS official website or contact the TIGP@AS Admission Office at: tigp@gate.sinica.edu.tw.