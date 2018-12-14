Over 10,000 orders have been made for Proton’s newest and first-ever SUV, made with help from Geely

Over 10,000 orders have been placed for the car since official bookings started in September, Proton said. Facebook/Proton Cars

Proton just launched its first-ever SUV on Wednesday (Dec 12) – and already, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is hoping it will herald the arrival of a new entirely Malaysia-made car.

The national carmaker’s new X70 is the first car it has produced since China’s Geely group bought a 49.9 per cent stake in the company last May, the Associate Press (AP) reported.

According to Proton, over 10,000 orders have been placed for the car since official bookings started in September.

According to AP, Geely – which also owns Volvo – injected US$40 million (RM170.3 million) into Proton to upgrade its models, following years of losses as the company acquired a reputation for poor quality and bland car models.

Geely plans to make Malaysia a manufacturing hub for right-hand drive vehicles, tapping on its regional distribution network to enter the Southeast Asia market, AP added.

The RM99,800 (US$23,800) X70 has a 1.8 liter engine and is based off Geely’s Boyue, which is one of China’s best-selling SUVs.

The X70’s features include voice command in English, autonomous emergency breaking, and an automatic system that alerts drivers when there are vehicles in their blind spots. Some aspects of the car can also be controlled via an app.

At the launch of the X70 on Dec 12, Mahathir said he hoped the car would have voice command available in Malay in the future, the New Straits Times (NST) reported.

“Of course, this car is not designed and built by Proton entirely… maybe after this, the cars will be conceptualised, designed, tested and built as a truly 100 per cent Malaysian car,” NST reported Mahathir as saying.

Mahathir, who mooted the idea for a national car in 1982, has previously remarked that Proton’s sale to Geely felt like losing a “child“, the Star reported.

Mahathir has also mooted yet another national car project – which will see the creation of a new national car by 2020, NST said in a separate report.

According to Malaysian Industry-Goverment Group for High Technology president Dr Mohd Yusoff Sulaiman, the car will be made using “disruptive technology”, instead of conventional manufacturing methods, NST reported.

As for the Proton X70, NST said deliveries of the car will be made in the coming weeks.