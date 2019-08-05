Over 13,000 people sign petition calling Malaysian senator who wanted to protect men from committing rape to resign

In its appeal, the petition starter said that the proposed law was “clearly victim blaming” and “completely against any ethical logic and social norms”. Change.org screengrab

A Malaysian senator, who proposed a law to protect men from being seduced by women into committing sex crimes, is being called to resign.

Mohd Imran Abd Hamid, a senator from the People’s Justice Party (PKR), on July 31 said that men are “seduced” by women’s actions and attire into committing rape and incest.

According to The Star, the 65-year-old Royal Navy veteran said that his proposed sexual harassment law should be considered so that “the men in this country are safe, and the country is peaceful”.

The senator’s proposal caused an uproar from the public and politicians, including PKR president Anwar Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who denounced it as an “insult” to women and for portraying men as immoral and easily seduced into committing heinous acts, The Star reported.

After coming under fire for his offensive comments, the senator apologised and retracted his proposal on August 1.

The Star quoted him as saying in a media statement: “Although my intention was sincere, I did not expect it to be perceived as a huge blunder that offended many women and men as well, who found the remark to be insulting.”

But the apology did little to dissipate the public’s anger, and a petition calling for Mohd Imran’s resignation has gathered over 13,700 signatures since it was started on August 1.

The petition starter, identified as Mujahidin Zulkiffli, also appealed for Malaysia’s King to remove the senator from the Dewan Negara, which is the upper house of the Parliament of Malaysia.

In its appeal, the petition starter said that the proposed law was “clearly victim blaming” and “completely against any ethical logic and social norms”.

“If men can be protected from committing sexual offences against women and children, and get away by blaming the victims on [what] they wear or how they behave, women and children will never sleep peacefully again,” the petitioner added.

“Such sick-minded people don’t belong in the country, let alone to be involved in the process of law-making as a senator in Dewan Negara.”

Many supporters of the petition called Mohd Imran’s proposal “outrageous” and said the senator was “unqualified” for his position.

One supporter, Soon-Tzu Speechley, said that the senator proved himself unfit to represent Malaysians.

“His victim-blaming comments reveal a complete lack of understanding of sexual assault and the impact this crime has on its victims. Rape is never the fault of the victims. The senator should step down from the Dewan Negara immediately,” he wrote.

Another supporter, Lindsay P, said: “Victims of abuse need [to be] protected, not the abusers. Society must not tolerate anyone who tries to blame the victims.”

Mariapan Munnuswami, also a supporter, wrote: “Females should be given space to lead their own lives within the bounds of society. Even fully clothed women are raped and murdered by sick-minded males.”

Read also: