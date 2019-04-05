Over 20 students have fallen ill after eating at an NUS residential college – they showed symptoms of gastroenteritis, including diarrhoea and vomiting

After eating the food, the students reported that they had diarrhoea and had to seek medical treatment. The Straits Times

Food poisoning cases have been on the rise in Singapore lately. Now, another one adds to the worrying number.

In the latest case, 22 students from a residential college of National University of Singapore (NUS) started showing symptoms of gastroenteritis after consuming food from the school’s residential college dining hall.

The Straits Times reported on Thursday (April 4) that a source familiar with the situation said that the affected students had dined at the Ridge View Residential College on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Straits Times’ source added that the majority of them had eaten food from the Malay food counter.

After eating, the students reported that they had diarrhoea and had to seek medical treatment. One student who experienced diarrhoea and vomiting is currently hospitalised and in stable condition, The Straits Times report stated.

As of 4.30pm on Thursday, 22 cases have been reported.

A joint statement released on Thursday by the Ministry of Health and the Singapore Food Agency confirmed that authorities were investigating the incident.

The dining hall at Ridge View Residential College – run by dining operator Chartwells – also serves Western and Asian food. Chartwells is a member of Compass Group, a food service company.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a NUS spokesman said both the NUS Office of Housing Services and Chartwells were informed of the incident on Tuesday and that an investigation was currently being conducted.

As a precautionary measure, the kitchens at the college have been closed while cleaning and disinfection protocols have been carried out.

NUS added that food samples have been sent for testing and that Chartwells kitchen staff at the college have also been sent for medical checks.

NUS said it takes a serious view of this incident.

It statement read: “We will continue to closely monitor the condition of the affected students, and work closely with Chartwells and the authorities on this matter.”

The Straits Times also reported that meals at the college are being prepared by another kitchen on campus for the time being.

