Over 3,000 BTO flats are launching this month – and a 4-room Toa Payoh flat is going for up to S$666,000

The largest flat size for Toa Payoh Ridge, a highly-anticipated BTO launch in the mature estate of Toa Payoh, is a 4-room flat. HDB

House hunters, here’s a heads up – the HDB announced on Tuesday (Feb 11) that 3,095 new flats are now open for application until Feb 17, including a highly-anticipated launch in the mature estate of Toa Payoh.

The Toa Payoh launch is split into two projects, namely Toa Payoh Ridge (920 units) and Kim Keat Ripples (708 units). The largest flats are 4-room flats, with prices ranging from S$395,000 to $666,000.

For the Toa Payoh launch, each application will be considered for both projects.

Toa Payoh Ridge features four blocks of flats, ranging from 25 to 40 storeys high, located at the junction of Lorong 1 Toa Payoh and Toa Payoh Rise.

Kim Keat Ripples features three blocks of flats ranging from 16 to 31 storeys, bounded by Toa Payoh East and Kim Keat Avenue.

A unique feature, flats in Kim Keat Ripples are optimised to support easy setup of smart devices at home. HDB

Inspired by hills and nearby parks, both projects will feature lush landscaping and eco-friendly facilities like parking spaces for car-sharing, chutes for recyclable waste, and smart lighting in common areas.

Located beside Canberra MRT, a third project in Sembawang named Canberra Vista (1,467 units) is offering 4-room flats for between S$272,000 and S$320,000.

Located beside Canberra MRT, Canberra Vista offers 4-room, 5-room and 3Gen flats. HDB

Five-room flats are going for S$350,000 to S$406,000, while 3Gen flats are going for S$355,000 to S$411,000.

Like the Toa Payoh projects, homes in Canberra Vista will have chutes for recyclable waste, parking spaces for car-sharing schemes, and eco-friendly lifts that reduce electricity use.

HDB said 95 per cent of the public flat supply for the Toa Payoh projects will be reserved for first-time applicants, as welll as 70 per cent (3-room flats) and 85 per cent (4-room and 5-room/3Gen flats) for the Sembawang project.

Nevertheless, it advised applicants to select flats in the non-mature town of Sembawang and target flat types with lower application rates in order to have a higher chance of securing one.

HDB added there would be no Re-Offer of Balance Flats exercise in February as it was reviewing its sales processes.

It also advised those feeling unwell to avoid visiting HDB offices due to the ongoing coronavirus spread.

