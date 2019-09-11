Over 3,000 BTO flats in Punggol and Tampines just launched – and a 5-room flat starts from S$378,000

The flats are in Punggol Point Cove, Punggol Point Crown and Tampines GreenGlen. HDB

Some 4,000 flats are now on sale as part of HDB’s September BTO exercise, the agency announced on Wednesday (Sept 11).

Of these, 3,373 are new BTO flats in Punggol Point Cove, Punggol Point Crown, and Tampines GreenGlen, while 716 are re-offered balance flats from other projects.

Notably, buyers from this BTO sales exercise onward can expect more grants following HDB’s changes to the housing scheme on Tuesday (Sep 10).

These include a previously unavailable special grant of S$40,000 for buyers of five-room flats, and a higher income ceiling of S$14,000 for couples.

After these grants, a five-room flat in the two Punggol BTOs will cost upwards of S$378,000, while the price of a five-room flat in Tampines GreenGlen starts from S$388,000.

The prices for four-room flats start from S$227,000 (Punggol) and S$267,000 (Tampines), while three-room flats start from S$130,000 (Punggol only).

