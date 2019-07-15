Over 4,000 people attended the first preview of One Pearl Bank – here’s what the residences will look like in 2023

- CapitaLand
More than 4,000 people turned up for the first public preview of upcoming development One Pearl Bank over the weekend of July 13 and 14, developer CapitaLand has said.
The residential complex – slated to be ready in 2023 – sits on a 99-year leasehold site which was once home to the iconic Pearl Bank Apartments completed in 1976.
Once ready, One Pearl Bank will be the tallest residential development in Outram District with unblocked views of the city skyline, CapitaLand said.
It will also have in-built community spaces and green features – including the world’s first vertically arrayed allotment gardens in a residential development.
The new development houses a total of 774 units ranging from 431 square feet studio apartments to penthouses up to 2,788 square feet.
As part of the development’s “Renovation-Zero concept”, all units will come with move-in ready conditions, including fully-integrated kitchens, built-in lighting, air-conditioning, cabinetry and curtains.
In addition, all units will have a built-in smart mirror that doubles up as a digital display for visitor management.
Prices start from under S$1 million (US$737,100), and more than two-thirds of units will be priced below S$2 million each, CapitaLand said.
CEO of CapitaLand Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia, Ronald Tay, said that the “enthusiastic turnout of prospective homebuyers” at the sales gallery reflected “the strong appeal of One Pearl Bank’s strategic location in the heart of Central Singapore, iconic design and wholesome lifestyle offerings”.
Bookings will open on July 20.
