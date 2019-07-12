More than 400,000 people have joined a Facebook event planning to ‘storm’ the supposed UFO hotspot Area 51: ‘They Can’t Stop All of Us’

Over 450,000 people want to know what’s really the deal with Area 51.

They’re all members of a Facebook group created with the intention to “storm” Area 51 and “see them aliens.”

Located in Nevada, Area 51 has long fueled conspiracy theories and rumors about aliens and UFOs.

The group plans to do a “Naruto Run” – arms back, head forward, and very, very fast – in a nod to the popular anime.

The “storm,” which is probably a joke, is planned for September 20 – so jot that down.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

If you’ve ever had the vague suspicion we’re not alone in the universe, you’re not alone. In fact, you’re joined by about 450,000 other people who plan to raid Area 51 this summer for evidence of alien life forms.

The event, “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us,” is scheduled for September 20 and is an “X-Files” fan’s dream come true.

“We will all meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction and coordinate our entry,” the event description says.

The group plans to “Naruto Run” into the restricted government area so that they “move faster than their bullets.” To be clear, a “Naruto Run” is named for the popular anime and means to run very, very fast with arms pushed back and torso forward.

Read more: The secret airline run by the US government is hiring – and to get the job, you have to share your drinking habits, sexual behavior, and mental health

To be clear, it seems that the event may be a joke, and even supposed attendees acknowledge that. In one comment detailing an elaborate “game plan,” the event’s poster concludes by addressing the “government” directly.

“Hello US government, this is a joke, and I do not actually intend to go ahead with this plan,” the person wrote. “I just thought it would be funny and get me some thumbsy uppies on the internet.”

But, honestly, the supposed raid has prompted some pretty funny memes on Twitter.

My alien that I stole from area 51 waking me up at 3 AM asking me how to flush the toilet #Area51 pic.twitter.com/U1rqnFY46b — ????????Paco442???????? (@Paco_442) July 12, 2019

How I’m pulling up to Area 51 vs How I’m leaving Area 51 pic.twitter.com/WLAqAWZK1B — 5.5 inches is enough (@lilaltoidfyb) July 12, 2019

Me walking my alien out of Area 51 and telling him that he needs to try a Wendy’s 4 for 4 as soon as he can pic.twitter.com/ZlowjEPxnU — ????️ablo (@young_picassoo) July 12, 2019

me suiting up to join the area 51 raid to break the transformers out of jail pic.twitter.com/ZJIW6Uu0Fl — ☆ emi ☆ (@teamrodimus) July 12, 2019

trying to explain to my mom why there’s an alien in the house after breaking in to area 51 pic.twitter.com/ubkCU70r8j — ☁️ (@amysflorence) July 12, 2019

For decades, Area 51, which is located in Lincoln County, Nevada, has been shrouded in mystery and tied to conspiracy theories. People have long associated it with aliens and UFOs, in particular.

The US Airforce also has a highly classified base in the area, which has only served to fuel the UFO speculation. The US government first acknowledged the base in 2013.