Over 50 new emojis are coming to Apple and Android, including an otter, a sloth, and waffles – here’s how they compare

Android’s new emojis (top) and Apple’s (bottom). Apple, Google

A whole bunch of new emojis is coming later this year to a keyboard near you, OS giants Apple and Android announced on World Emoji Day (July 17).

Android will be releasing 65 new emojis, which will be available with Android Q, its latest OS update – but those who are anxious to start using them can access them first by enrolling in the company’s Q Beta program.

Meanwhile, Apple users will get 59 new emojis, which will come with a free software update for the iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch in fall.

Most of the new emojis are focused on inclusivity, including couples of different skin tones, and disability-related emojis like guide dogs and hearing aids.

Some of the new, inclusive emojis from Android (left) and Apple (right). Apple, Google

On top of that, some emojis will now feature a default, “gender-ambiguous” person instead of a man or woman, a Google rep said. However, users will still have the option to pick a male or female version of the emoji if they wish.

“The emoji for ‘police officer’ is commonly displayed as male, and ‘person getting haircut’ is female. These kinds of design decisions can reinforce gender stereotypes,” she added.

Other fun new additions include a sloth, an otter, waffles, men’s underwear, a yawning face, and – for some odd reason – a plate of falafel balls.

We compared some of the emojis to see how they measured up. Android’s versions of animals were way cuter than Apple’s, but Apple’s emojis won when it came to food, which looked almost good enough to eat.

Here’s some of the new emojis you can expect:

Here’s what the sloth emoji looks like in both versions.

Emojis from Android (left) and Apple (right). Apple, Google

Here’s an orangutan emoji for the next time you visit the Singapore Zoo.

Emojis from Android (left) and Apple (right). Apple, Google

Also – finally – a flamingo emoji for all your hipster Instagram captions…

Emojis from Android (left) and Apple (right). Apple, Google

… and a skunk for the moments you forgot to shower.

Emojis from Android (left) and Apple (right). Apple, Google

Here’s one for the night owls – a yawning face for those early-morning meetings.

Emojis from Android (left) and Apple (right). Apple, Google

Then there’s a waffle emoji for when you have cravings…

Emojis from Android (left) and Apple (right). Sadly, doesn’t come with ice cream on top. Apple, Google

… and for falafel lovers, a plate full of goodness.

Emojis from Android (left) and Apple (right). Apple, Google

Among the new inclusive emojis are guide dogs.

Emojis from Android (left) and Apple (right). Apple, Google

While Apple has only unveiled a select few of the emojis it plans to release, Android has shown far more, including ballet shoes, a diving mask, and the planet Jupiter.

Ballerinas, divers and astronomers around the world, rejoice. Google

Android users can also look forward to emojis of men’s underwear, a pinching hand (or the gesture for “a little bit”, depending on how you see it) and what might possibly be the world’s cutest otter.

Just look at that otter’s smiley little face. Google

