Over 75,000 e-scooters registered in Singapore so far: LTA

Over 75,000 e-scooters have been registered with the Government, ahead of new rules on that will make it it illegal to ride unregistered e-scooters on public paths from July 1 onwards.

About 85 per cent of registrants were Singaporeans, with nearly three-quarters of registrants aged 21 to 50 years old, The Land Transport authority (LTA) said in a statement on Thursday (June 20).

It added that about 20 per cent of the registrants were aged 51 and above.

The new rules, which are meant to deter irresponsible riding and improve public safety, will make it compulsory for every e-scooter to bear a unique registration number, which functions like a vehicle license plate.

Those riding unregistered e-scooters will be fined S$2,000 and/or face up to 3 months’ jail for the first offence, LTA said.

Registrants must be at least 16 years old, and their e-scooters must not have a maximum speed of more than 25 kilometers per hour.

In addition, the device must not exceed 20 kilograms in weight, or measure over 70 centimeters across.

Those who make false declarations could face a fine of up to S$5,000 and/or up to 12 months’ jail.

The LTA said it is working on an app feature that will let members of public take pictures or videos of reckless e-scooter riders and report them to the authorities.

From July 1, it will also be illegal to sell personal mobility devices without a UL2272 certification, which ensures that a device has minimal risk of fires.

