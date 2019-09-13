Over 9 in 10 Singapore employers have trouble hiring talent who can cope with new technologies

Over nine in 10 Singaporean employers find difficulty hiring and training staff to implement new technologies. The Straits Times

Workplace dynamics are rapidly changing around the world as digital transformation takes place. However, more than nine in 10 (93 per cent) Singapore employers say that they find it difficult to train and hire staff to cope with new technologies.

That is higher than both the Asia-Pacific (88 per cent) and global rates (78 per cent), according to survey results released by global recruitment and job agency Robert Half on Thursday (Sept 12).

Singapore and Hong Kong were the only Asian countries included in the annual survey, which polled 6,075 employers from 13 different countries in January.

The survey also found that 92 per cent of employers here found it difficult to recruit new talent with appropriate IT skills – higher than the Asia-Pacific average of 80 per cent and also the highest globally.

However, employers here may also be more ready to meet the challenge, as more than seven in 10 (73 per cent) had increased their staff training budgets, compared to 65 per cent across Asia-Pacific and 64 per cent globally.

“While technology is the driver behind business transformation, it is human capital that will determine its success, highlighting the need for Singaporean business leaders to prioritise change management, upskilling and reskilling their existing workforce, and recruiting the right talent to adapt to new technology,” said Mattieu Imbert-Bouchard, the managing director of Robert Half Singapore.

He added that Singapore’s digital transformation initiatives might have “outpaced the workforce’s ability to adapt to new technologies” and that “employees must be agile and responsive to new technologies” for businesses to take full advantage of its benefits.

Singapore companies highly proactive in staff training

In Singapore, employers identified three key challenges to adapting their team to new technologies:

Difficulty integrating with legacy systems and processes Worry that the effort or cost to implement new technologies exceed the benefits A belief that the technologies are unproved

Despite this, Singapore remains amongst the most globally proactive in professional development to help their staff learn about new technologies. With increased budgets, Singapore companies have put employees through a variety of training options, including seminars and courses, mentoring and online courses. Around 38 per cent also reimbursed their employee’s professional certification costs.

In its report, Robert Half recommends employers in Singapore take full advantage of the SkillsFuture Earn and Learn Programme to prepare their employees for a digital economy.

Mixing permanent and contract hiring

Most (92 per cent) of Singapore employers also had trouble hiring skilled professionals. As a result, many are endorsing flexible staffing models which include a mix of permanent employees alongside interim and contract professionals, Robert Half said.

A large majority (81 per cent) also agreed that a combined staffing model would be the most successful structure for implementing digital transformation.

According to Imbert-Bouchard, flexible staffing would allow Singapore’s companies to quickly contact suitable talents to manage projects and share their skills with existing teams. This will allow companies to build the skilled workforce needed to maximise the opportunities of evolving technologies, he said.

