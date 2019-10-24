10 over-the-top foods you can only find at festivals

caption Festivals have some of the coolest food offerings out there. source Getty/ Mardis Coers / Contributor

The food at festivals is known for being pretty extreme, especially when it comes to size and flavor.

The Great New York State Fair sells deep-fried breakfast sandwiches and 2-foot-long hunks of fried dough that are rolled in sugar.

The Pickle Dog food stand at the Minnesota State Fair has been selling special pickles wrapped in cream cheese and pastrami for decades.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

State fairs and festivals sell some of the most unapologetic and grandiose foods you probably won’t find anywhere else.

From deep-fried delicacies to jumbo-sized treats on a stick, here are some of the most over-the-top foods you can find at festivals and fairs around the US.

At The Minnesota State Fair, you can pick up a truly unique pickle creation.

caption The pickles are wrapped in cream cheese and pastrami. source INSIDER

The Pickle Dog food stand at the Minnesota State Fair has been serving up unique pickle-centric snacks for over 29 years.

A popular choice is the eatery’s pickle dog, which is made of a piece of pastrami that’s topped with a thick layer of cream cheese and wrapped around a pickle spear – almost like a burrito.

The LA County Fair is famous for having giant curly-fry cones.

caption Biggy’s is an LA County Fair staple. source INSIDER

Biggy’s has been around for over 30 years at the LA County Fair in California, and although a number of patrons come for the place’s barbecue, many stay for its fries.

The eatery sells a colossal curly-fry cone, which is an 18-inch container that’s overflowing with freshly spun and fried curly fries.

This item is so popular that throughout the festival season, Biggy’s goes through several rail cars of potatoes.

Fried taco cones are a winner at the State Fair of Texas.

caption The cone is loaded with rice and beans. source Yelp/David G.

Speaking of cones, the State Fair of Texas offers its own take with Ruth’s Stuffed Fried Taco Cone.

Every year, the Big Tex Choice Awards chooses the best food creations at the fair and this year, the fried taco cone was one of three winners, taking the title of “Best Taste” in the savory category.

Served in a cone-shaped tortilla shell, this dish is stuffed with slow-cooked barbacoa, black beans, cilantro-lime rice, pico de gallo, queso fresco, and salsa verde.

You can order an entire 1-pound meatball at the Big E Festival.

caption The meatball is from Frigo’s Gourmet Foods. source Insider

The Big E, formally known as The Eastern States Exposition, is held in West Springfield, Massachusetts, every year.

It’s one of the biggest fairs in the US, and it sells a variety of foods inspired by New England cuisine as well as some classic fried favorites.

One of the fair’s biggest food items is definitely the 1-pound meatball, which is only found at Frigo’s Gourmet Foods.

Cheesecake on a stick has been at Taste of Chicago for decades.

caption The cheesecake on a stick costs under $10. source Yelp/Nerissa T.

As of July, Eli’s Cheesecake Company is the only food stand that has been a part of Taste of Chicago for all 38 years that the festival has been around.

Fittingly so, they have become an integral part of the festival and one of the spot’s most iconic offerings is the Chocolate Chip Crunch Dipper.

This decadent dessert consists of a dark-chocolate-covered slice of frozen chocolate-chip cheesecake.

Garlic ice cream is a staple at the Gilroy Garlic Festival and other garlic-centric festivals around the world.

caption Garlic ice cream often comes with a bub-shaped top. source Yelp/Veronica D.

The Gilroy Garlic Festival was born in 1979 in Gilroy, California, and has been bringing visitors to the self-proclaimed garlic capital of the world for this unique festival ever since.

One of the festival’s staples is its garlic ice cream, which is free for all festival-goers. It typically features a vanilla base and a slight buttery, garlic taste.

Although you can get this treat at garlic festivals around the globe, opinions on its flavor are still divided, with some loving the unique savory edge and others not enjoying the garlic aftertaste.

The Wisconsin State Fair is known for its giant cream puffs.

caption They can be a bit messy to eat. source INSIDER

Since 1924, Grebe’s Bakery has been selling its iconic cream puffs at the Wisconsin State Fair. The dessert is made of a puff pastry that’s split in half and loaded with whipped cream.

Brandon Grebe, co-owner of operations of Grebe’s Bakery, told Insider that he and his team follow a recipe that’s over 94 years old and that their pastries have a signature crunchy top and soft, webbed interior.

It’s also one of the most popular items at the fair – every year, an estimated 50 to 60 cream puffs are bought every minute, which translates to a whopping 400,000 cream puffs sold in just 11 days.

The Orange County Fair’s Mexican funnel cake is one of the largest desserts on the fairgrounds.

caption It’s loaded with toppings. source Yelp/Angeline G.

Funnel cake is always a popular fair food, but the Orange County Fair in California has taken this dessert to the next level with its Mexican funnel cake.

Apple Fries sells the dessert, which is a jumbo, churro-crossed funnel cake topped with strawberries, whipped cream, and chocolate sauce.

It’s probably a dessert you’ll want to share as it’s a whopping 12 inches high. In past years, individuals who could finish the giant treat in less than 20 minutes could receive it for free – but few have met the challenge.

The Miami-Dade County Fair serves up things like chocolate-covered marshmallows on a stick and buckets of miniature doughnuts.

caption The mini doughnuts are covered in cinnamon and sugar. source INSIDER/Instagram/SucculentBite

People come to the Miami-Dade County Fair for delicious desserts, which range from red-velvet funnel cake to buckets of freshly baked mini doughnuts that are covered in cinnamon and sugar.

This Florida fair also serves marshmallows on a stick, which are dipped in chocolate and coated in rainbow sprinkles. These marshmallows are pretty simple, but their colorful, vertical presentation is what really makes them over-the-top.

The Great New York State Fair has 2-foot-long sticks of fried dough and deep-fried breakfast sandwiches.

caption The dough is rolled in sugar. source Yelp/Sarah K.

There are tons of scrumptious things to try at the Great New York State Fair, including plenty of fried foods.

For starters, The Villa Pizze Fritte sells 2-foot-long hunks of fried dough that are rolled in sugar and cost under $5.

Another decadent concoction from the fair is the deep-fried breakfast sandwich from Jim Hasbrouck of Fried Specialities.

This dish is made of bacon, sausage, ham, hash browns, and eggs, all of which are sandwiched between two pieces of French toast. It’s then wrapped in a cinnamon batter that gets deep-fried and topped with maple syrup and berries.

Read More: