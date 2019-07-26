The 28-year-old woman behind the ‘overly attached girlfriend’ meme announced she’s quitting YouTube for good in a teary goodbye video

caption Laina Morris. source YouTube/Laina

Laina Morris, who became famous after sparking the “overly attached girlfriend” meme, said on Thursday that she was quitting YouTube.

In a 30-minute goodbye video, Morris said she had struggled with depression and anxiety over the past year.

Morris also thanked her fans for supporting and believing in her.

Laina Morris, 28, the origin of the “overly attached girlfriend” meme, announced on Thursday that she was quitting YouTube, the platform that led to her viral stardom about seven years ago.

In 2012, Morris took part in a contest held by Justin Bieber, who was looking for someone to create a “Girlfriend” song to go with his hit single “Boyfriend.” Morris’ submission, a three-minute parody video of “Boyfriend” called “Girlfriend,” portrayed Morris as a super-committed, super-jealous girlfriend.

The video resonated because of its funny lyrics, but also because Morris sang most of her song without blinking, staring into the camera the entire time.

Morris’ “Girlfriend” video went viral, attracting millions of viewers and sparking the meme, where people would post Morris’ picture and add funny captions describing what an overly attached girlfriend would do.

caption An “overly attached girlfriend” meme featuring Morris. source KnowYourMeme

Morris filmed more parody videos over the years and appeared as a guest in many other YouTube videos. She was also featured in a video from Delta Air Lines and interviewed celebrities on the red carpet at the 2012 American Music Awards. She also appeared on “The Nerdist Podcast” with Chris Hardwick and on “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.”

During the peak of her YouTube days, Morris posted videos about once a week. But she stopped posting regularly after August 2017. She uploaded one video in August 2018, and on Thursday she posted her final video.

In her 30-minute farewell, Morris said she’d been struggling with anxiety and depression and had seen a psychologist and taken medication to help her mental health. She said that seeing others in the media talking about mental health, specifically the actress Kristen Bell, helped her to accept herself.

“It is very important to me that with this video I do mention my experience and let you know that depression is hard, and it hurts, and it can make you feel crazy, and it can make you feel very alone,” she said. “It can make you feel like you will never fully get better, because there are highs and lows – and the lows are so low. But when you’re feeling good, it can be really scary because you don’t know how long that feeling will last. When you start to feel bad again, it can be scary because you thought you had gotten over it. Right? Like, I get it. I know how hard it is.”

Morris also encouraged anyone struggling with mental-health issues like anxiety or depression to reach out for help and to find acceptance through the process because “at the end of the day, you are alone with you and your own thoughts, and you need to love yourself.”

You can watch Morris’ full video below.