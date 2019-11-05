The most overrated songs this year, ranked by popularity

caption Billie Eilish and Ed Sheeran both released popular albums in 2019. source Britta Pedersen/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Insider picked the eight worst songs from Spotify’s 100 most-streamed tracks this year (through October).

The most overrated songs of 2019 are listed below, ranked in order of ascending popularity.

Juice Wrld’s “Robbery” took the top spot with 138 million streams.

Taylor Swift’s “Me!” and Billie Eilish’s “Wish You Were Gay” also made the list.

For a music culture dominated by shareable playlists and free listening services, the streaming giant Spotify can offer an extremely accurate look at what songs are capturing our attention.

Some of those songs, however, are more deserving than others.

We took a look at Spotify’s weekly US charts and combined the streaming numbers for 2019 until the beginning of November. Of the most-streamed songs on our list that were released in 2019, we chose the 10 worst in order to determine the most overrated songs this year – ranked in order of ascending popularity.

8. “Me!” by Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie

caption The “Me!” video was co-directed by Dave Meyers and Taylor Swift. source Taylor Swift/YouTube

Number of streams: 81,885,697+

When it comes to popular songs that get stuck in your head, there’s a fine line between “irresistible” and “annoying.” Unfortunately, this song is decidedly the latter. Even die-hard Taylor Swift fans largely agree that “Me!” is grating and childish.

As Jay Willis wrote for GQ, the song’s “Big Back-to-School Target Ad Energy” simply proves that, “for all of Taylor Swift’s strengths as an artist, ‘choosing good lead singles’ might not be foremost among them.”

7. “Sweet but Psycho” by Ava Max

caption The “Sweet but Psycho” video was directed by Shomi Patwary. source Ava Max/YouTube

Number of streams: 91,054,472+

Ava Max’s breakout hit may be an earworm, but a catchy hook does not always translate to a quality song. “Sweet but Psycho” is aggressively generic, not to mention potentially harmful; its premise hinges on a surprisingly outdated use of words like “psycho” and “crazy,” which can arguably serve to stigmatize people with mental illness.

6. “No Guidance” by Chris Brown featuring Drake

caption Drake and Chris Brown in the “No Guidance” music video. source Chris Brown/YouTube

Number of streams: 99,577,585+

Considering Chris Brown’s growing list of disturbing accusations over the years – including but not limited to assault, abuse, and rape – it’s a mystery why anyone continues to support his career. Brown certainly doesn’t deserve his legions of loyal Spotify-using fans, and Drake’s willingness to collaborate with him is nothing more than a massive disappointment.

5. “Wish You Were Gay” by Billie Eilish

caption Billie Eilish performing “Wish You Were Gay.” source Billie Eilish/YouTube

Number of streams: 105,484,473+

Billie Eilish deservedly claims eight other spots on the top 100 most-streamed songs on our list, which even includes plenty of hits released before 2019. Her eerily catchy chart-topper “Bad Guy” is No. 9, while her raspy, Lorde-indebted ballad “When the Party’s Over” comes in at No. 17 – both beating out record-breaking singles like Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” and the Jonas Brothers’ “Sucker.”

All that said, “Wish You Were Gay” is Eilish’s most disappointing hit. In addition to the valid criticism from the LGBTQ community, it’s also the most dulled-down and commercialized version of her unique blend of gothic pop with fangs.

4. “I Don’t Care” by Ed Sheeran with Justin Bieber

caption Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber in the “I Don’t Care” music video. source Ed Sheeran/YouTube

Number of streams: 117,349,475+

Forbes dubbed Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber a musical “dream team” when “I Don’t Care” surged to No. 1 on singles charts worldwide and broke streaming records.

Indeed, you’d think a collaboration between two of pop’s most beloved male vocalists would be the stuff of boy band dreams – as catchy as “Sorry,” as melodic as “Company,” as bouncy as “Shape of You,” or at least as emotionally piercing as “Thinking Out Loud.” I mean, these are two emotional men with angelic voices we’re talking about.

Sadly, “I Don’t Care” was none of those things. The lyrics are shallow, the production is generic, and the lack of falsetto is flat-out disappointing.

3. “Talk” by Khalid featuring Disclosure

caption The “Talk” music video has over 200 million views. source Khalid/YouTube

Number of streams: 127,436,587+

“Talk” isn’t a bad song by any measure, but it’s not particularly fresh or exciting, either. It received an undue amount of hype and attention, purely by nature of its release as a single – and likely boosted by its aesthetically pleasing music video – that could’ve been given to a number of superior songs on Khalid’s 2019 album.

2. “Senorita” by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

caption The “Senorita” music video has over 700 million views. source Shawn Mendes/YouTube

Number of streams: 132,628,953+

The simple fact is that “Senorita” would not have permeated our radio stations or racked up these streaming numbers if Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello hadn’t combined its release with a very PDA-focused tour.

Two beautiful celebrities taunting fans to speculate about their relationship status is a PR trick as old as time, but publicity doesn’t make the song better. “Senorita” isn’t so phenomenal that it should be the 37th most-streamed song this entire year; it’s just fine.

1. “Robbery” by Juice Wrld

caption The “Robbery” video was directed by Cole Bennett. source Lyrical Lemonade/YouTube

Number of streams: 138,042,125+

“Robbery” attempts to recreate Juice Wrld’s emo magic, but compared to his breakout hit “Lucid Dreams,” the lead single for his 2019 album just feels like a watered-down, overly whiny rip-off.