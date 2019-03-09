15 of the best deals lurking in Overstock’s big semi-annual sale — from adjustable mattress frames to cheap area rugs

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Overstock

Overstock’s semi-annual sale is going on right now – and you can take up to 70% off plus free shipping.

Below are 15 of the best picks from the sale – from mattresses and bed frames to area rugs.

To potentially save more at Overstock, visit Business Insider Coupons to find the most up-to-date coupons and promo codes.

You don’t have to spend all of your tax refund on new furniture or a new closet system if you’re paying attention to the seasonal sales that start hitting the internet at the beginning of March.

That includes Overtsock’s big semi-annual sale where you can get up to 70% off, plus free shipping on home goods – from pricey area rugs to giant bed frames you’d rather have delivered to your doorstep. It also has an unexpectedly great rewards program.

Below, we’ve cherrypicked 15 of the best deals in the sale right now, plus where you can find other deals like it.

Below are 15 of the best deals included in Overstock’s semi-annual sale, plus where to find more items like them. Shop them directly here:

Safavieh Madison Vintage Area Rug

source Overstock

Deal: Take extra 30% off select rugs

Power-loomed in Turkey, these rugs are billed as easy to care for and virtually non-shedding. They’re especially well-styled for transitional, shabby-chic, or vintage spaces.

Lucid Adjustable Bed Base

source Overstock

Deal: Take an extra 15% off bedroom furniture

The Lucid adjustable bed base can supposedly be put together in five minutes – just screw on a couple of legs and plug it in. It has dual USC charging ports, a wireless remote with a flashlight, and a programmable memory position. It’s also backed by a 10-year warranty, and it comes in both queen and twin XL sizes.

Mid-Century Lounge Chair

source Overstock

Deal: Take an extra 15% off living room furniture

Perfect for a modern or minimal interior, the Bianca features a smooth, angular solid wood frame in dark walnut finishing for a nod to warm, mid-century modern design. It’s made from durable rubberwood and upholstered in distressed brown faux leather or grey fabric.

Slumber solutions Choose Your Comfort Mattress

source Overstock

Deal: Take an extra 15% off mattresses and memory foam

This three-layer mattress has a cooling gel foam, a high-density support foam, and a high-density foundational foam layer. You can opt for firm, medium, or plush depending on your ideal sleep setting.

If you’re still looking, we suggest checking out the Insider Picks Buying Guide to the best mattress you can buy.

Safavieh Malone Chrome Coffee Table

source Overstock

Deal: Take an extra 15% off living room furniture

The Malone is a combination of retro and contemporary styling, with a white lacquer-like finish and a bottom shelf of tempered clear glass and a chrome metal frame.

Note: this item is back ordered, so it’s expected to ship on or around March 23.

Harper Blvd Granit Vanity Sink

source Overstock

Deal: Take an extra 15% off bathroom furniture

This minimalist mid-century modern-inspired vanity sink has a black granite countertop and ceramic sink set atop an aged oak base. It has a double door cabinet and an open shelf for storing bath accessories. Because it’s hand-cut, the granite will vary in thickness and exact finish color. Professional installation of plumbing equipment is recommended.

Serta Perfect Sleeper Wayburn Super Pillow Top Mattress

source Overstock

Deal: Take an extra 15% off mattresses and memory foam

Supported with high-quality materials with motion isolation and heightened airflow, this pillowtop mattress aims to give you cloud-like comfort.

If you’re still looking, we suggest checking out the Insider Picks Buying Guide to the best mattress you can buy.

Conrad Bevel Accent Wall Mirror

source Overstock

Deal: Take an extra 15% off home decor

Four angled and beveled pieces of mirror frame a larger beveled mirror to give depth and style to your home decor.

John Louis Home 16-Inch Espresso Closet System

source Overstock

John Louis Home Woodcrest 16-Inch Espresso Closet System, $295.99 (originally $419.99) [You save $24] Deal: Take an extra 15% off home improvement Jumpstart your spring cleaning with a 100% solid wood closet system. It has a rich espresso finish and is fully customizable to suit your needs. The shelves are 16 inches deep and the system can be configured multiple ways to fit a six-foot, eight-foot, or 10-foot wide space.

Melina Tufted Wingback Bed

source Overstock

Deal: Take an extra 15% off bedroom furniture

This linen wingback bed frame has button tufting, double rows of silver nailhead trim, and comes in grey, dark grey, and beige.

Porch & Den Llewellyn Rectangular Shelf Unit

source Overstock

Deal: Take an extra 15% off home decor

Six divided open shelves cast in clean, asymmetrical lines provide a perfect spot for books, knickknacks, and picture frames.

12-Piece Bath Towel Set

source Overstock

This 12-piece set is made from 100% cotton and should get softer with every wash. You can pick them up in eight different colors.

Simple Living Stacy Buffet

source Overstock

Deal: Take an extra 15% off bathroom furniture

This sleek Mid-Century buffet has a rich Walnut finish, Gold-tone handles and legs, and a large two-door cabinet with a divider and an adjustable shelf for serving pieces and dinnerware.

Strick & Bolton Brushed Steel Floor Lamp

source Overstock

Deal: Take an extra 15% off lighting and ceiling fans

Strick & Bolton’s Ohlson chic silver floor lamp is made from brushed steel and an off-white drum shade for minimal yet sleek illumination.

Corvus Woven Wicker Patio Chairs

source Overstock

Deal: Take an extra 15% off garden and patio

These simplistic Corvus chairs are designed from woven PE wicker and a durable metal frame. With a wicker cord design, simple lines, and a slight recline, they’re an unobtrusive combination of support and style.