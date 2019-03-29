Overstock is having a huge spring sale — here are 23 home goods that are up to 70% off

By
Megan Foster, Business Insider US
-

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Overstock is having a spring clearance event with deals up to 70% off. Discounts on already-reduced prices are available for a limited time.

caption
Overstock is having a spring clearance event with deals up to 70% off. Discounts on already-reduced prices are available for a limited time.
source
Overstock

One of the more fun spring cleaning actitivies that we look forward to is buying new furniture and decor to spruce up our space. Thankfully, Overstock is making it a whole lot easier (and way more affordable) with its spring markdown event.

The company known for all-things-home has some great deals on items that will help deck out your space like furniture, lighting fixtures, kitchen accessories, and more. The spring sale also has discounts on already-reduced products but only for a limited time.

Overstock has hundreds of deals for every room, check out the list below for some of our favorite discounted finds.

Shop all sale items at Overstock now.

This sophisticated lounge chair

source
Overstock

Baxton Studio Mid-Century Lounge Chair, $250.19 (Originally $291.99) [You save $41.80]

A rustic globe chandelier

source
Overstock

Benita 5-Light Globe Chandelier, $103.04 (Originally $142.98) [You save $39.94]

A kitchen island to increase space

source
Overstock

Carbon Loft Owen Rolling Kitchen Island, $167.84 (Originally $227.92) [ You save $60.08]

This minimalist side table

source
Overstock

C Shape Acrylic Accent Table, $147.59 (Originally $191.99) [You save $44.40]

A dining set for summer get-togethers

source
Overstock

Christopher Knight Home 7-Piece Outdoor Dining Set, $719.09 (Originally $817.99) [You save $98.90]

Recliners with a traditional aesthetic

source
Overstock

Christopher Knight Home Mid-Century Recliner Club Chairs in Wheat, $472.04 (Originally $584.99) [You save $112.95]

This Mid-Century nightstand

source
Overstock

Carson Carrington Mid-Century Modern Nightstand in Oak, $161.99 (Originally $189.99) [You save $28]

A storage bench for patio accessories

source
Overstock

Christopher Knight Home Wicker Storage Bench, $145.34 (Originally $161.49) [You save $16.15]

A faux fireplace to make any room feel cozy

source
Overstock

Copper Grove White Faux Stone Electric Fireplace, $619.64 (Originally $688.49) [You save $68.85]

A distressed rug with character

source
Overstock

Safavieh Monaco Multicolored Distressed Rug, $195.49 (Originally $1,056) [You save $860.51]

A gothic-style chandelier

source
Overstock

Cavalier 9-Light Black Chandelier, $152.99 (Originally $275.99) [You save $123]

This elegant nesting table

source
Overstock

Harper Blvd Nesting Cocktail Table 2-Piece Set, $221.39 (Originally $329.99) [You save $108.60]

A lounger for family movie nights

source
Overstock

ProLounger Grey Microfiber 2-Seat Recliner, $514.34, (Originally $573.49) [You save $59.15]

A dining set complete with cushions

source
Overstock

Havenside Home Indoor/Outdoor 7-Piece Dining Set with Cushions, $677.69 (Originally $752.99) [You save $75.30]

This buffet with space for all your dining sets

source
Overstock

Simple Living Stacy Buffet, $250.19 (Originally $277.99) [You save $27.80]

An industrial light fixture

source
Overstock

Larissa Industrial Square Light Fixture, $134.99 (Originally $288.99) [You save $154]

This eye-grabbing mirrored cabinet set

source
Overstock

Lifestorey 3-Piece Mirrored Cabinet Set, $493.64 (Originally $608.99) [You save $115.35]

A clean-cut platform bed

source
Overstock

Priage by Zinus King-Size Upholstered Button Platform Bed, $305.09 (Originally $383.49) [You save $78.40]

A modern vineyard chandelier

source
Overstock

The Gray Barn Vineyard Metal Chandelier, $179.99 (Originally $249.99) [You save $70]

This bohemian rug with a pop of color

source
Overstock

Safavieh Madison Bohemian Vintage Rug, $151.29 (Originally $640) [You save $488.71]

A nifty wicker storage bench

source
Overstock

Safavieh Vintage Grey Wicker Storage Bench, $151.64 (Originally $444) [You save $292.36]

This bedroom set with a rustic vibe

source
Overstock

The Gray Barn Overlook Rustic 6-Piece Bedroom Set, $2,019.14 (Originally $2.243.49) [You save $224.35]

These globes with a non-traditional spin

source
Overstock

Uptown 3-Light Clear Globe Cluster Pendant, $116.99 (Originally $197.99) [You save $81]