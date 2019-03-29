Overstock is having a huge spring sale — here are 23 home goods that are up to 70% off

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

caption Overstock is having a spring clearance event with deals up to 70% off. Discounts on already-reduced prices are available for a limited time. source Overstock

One of the more fun spring cleaning actitivies that we look forward to is buying new furniture and decor to spruce up our space. Thankfully, Overstock is making it a whole lot easier (and way more affordable) with its spring markdown event.

The company known for all-things-home has some great deals on items that will help deck out your space like furniture, lighting fixtures, kitchen accessories, and more. The spring sale also has discounts on already-reduced products but only for a limited time.

Overstock has hundreds of deals for every room, check out the list below for some of our favorite discounted finds.

This sophisticated lounge chair

source Overstock

A rustic globe chandelier

source Overstock

A kitchen island to increase space

source Overstock

This minimalist side table

source Overstock

A dining set for summer get-togethers

source Overstock

Recliners with a traditional aesthetic

source Overstock

This Mid-Century nightstand

source Overstock

A storage bench for patio accessories

source Overstock

A faux fireplace to make any room feel cozy

source Overstock

A distressed rug with character

source Overstock

A gothic-style chandelier

source Overstock

This elegant nesting table

source Overstock

A lounger for family movie nights

source Overstock

A dining set complete with cushions

source Overstock

This buffet with space for all your dining sets

source Overstock

An industrial light fixture

source Overstock

This eye-grabbing mirrored cabinet set

source Overstock

A clean-cut platform bed

source Overstock

A modern vineyard chandelier

source Overstock

This bohemian rug with a pop of color

source Overstock

A nifty wicker storage bench

source Overstock

This bedroom set with a rustic vibe

source Overstock

These globes with a non-traditional spin