Overstock is having a huge spring sale — here are 23 home goods that are up to 70% off

- Overstock is having a spring markdown event with discounts up to 70% off on bedroom furniture, rugs, lighting fixtures, patio sets, and more on their site.
- Browse the site to find some of the best sale items like this tufted leather headboard ($193.94) and this striking lamp duo ($134.09), but act quick for extra discounts on certain items for a limited time.
One of the more fun spring cleaning actitivies that we look forward to is buying new furniture and decor to spruce up our space. Thankfully, Overstock is making it a whole lot easier (and way more affordable) with its spring markdown event.
The company known for all-things-home has some great deals on items that will help deck out your space like furniture, lighting fixtures, kitchen accessories, and more. The spring sale also has discounts on already-reduced products but only for a limited time.
Overstock has hundreds of deals for every room, check out the list below for some of our favorite discounted finds.
This sophisticated lounge chair
Baxton Studio Mid-Century Lounge Chair, $250.19 (Originally $291.99) [You save $41.80]
A rustic globe chandelier
Benita 5-Light Globe Chandelier, $103.04 (Originally $142.98) [You save $39.94]
A kitchen island to increase space
Carbon Loft Owen Rolling Kitchen Island, $167.84 (Originally $227.92) [ You save $60.08]
This minimalist side table
C Shape Acrylic Accent Table, $147.59 (Originally $191.99) [You save $44.40]
A dining set for summer get-togethers
Christopher Knight Home 7-Piece Outdoor Dining Set, $719.09 (Originally $817.99) [You save $98.90]
Recliners with a traditional aesthetic
Christopher Knight Home Mid-Century Recliner Club Chairs in Wheat, $472.04 (Originally $584.99) [You save $112.95]
This Mid-Century nightstand
Carson Carrington Mid-Century Modern Nightstand in Oak, $161.99 (Originally $189.99) [You save $28]
A storage bench for patio accessories
Christopher Knight Home Wicker Storage Bench, $145.34 (Originally $161.49) [You save $16.15]
A faux fireplace to make any room feel cozy
Copper Grove White Faux Stone Electric Fireplace, $619.64 (Originally $688.49) [You save $68.85]
A distressed rug with character
Safavieh Monaco Multicolored Distressed Rug, $195.49 (Originally $1,056) [You save $860.51]
A gothic-style chandelier
Cavalier 9-Light Black Chandelier, $152.99 (Originally $275.99) [You save $123]
This elegant nesting table
Harper Blvd Nesting Cocktail Table 2-Piece Set, $221.39 (Originally $329.99) [You save $108.60]
A lounger for family movie nights
ProLounger Grey Microfiber 2-Seat Recliner, $514.34, (Originally $573.49) [You save $59.15]
A dining set complete with cushions
Havenside Home Indoor/Outdoor 7-Piece Dining Set with Cushions, $677.69 (Originally $752.99) [You save $75.30]
This buffet with space for all your dining sets
Simple Living Stacy Buffet, $250.19 (Originally $277.99) [You save $27.80]
An industrial light fixture
Larissa Industrial Square Light Fixture, $134.99 (Originally $288.99) [You save $154]
This eye-grabbing mirrored cabinet set
Lifestorey 3-Piece Mirrored Cabinet Set, $493.64 (Originally $608.99) [You save $115.35]
A clean-cut platform bed
Priage by Zinus King-Size Upholstered Button Platform Bed, $305.09 (Originally $383.49) [You save $78.40]
A modern vineyard chandelier
The Gray Barn Vineyard Metal Chandelier, $179.99 (Originally $249.99) [You save $70]
This bohemian rug with a pop of color
Safavieh Madison Bohemian Vintage Rug, $151.29 (Originally $640) [You save $488.71]
A nifty wicker storage bench
Safavieh Vintage Grey Wicker Storage Bench, $151.64 (Originally $444) [You save $292.36]
This bedroom set with a rustic vibe
The Gray Barn Overlook Rustic 6-Piece Bedroom Set, $2,019.14 (Originally $2.243.49) [You save $224.35]
These globes with a non-traditional spin
