Overwatch offers a special character skin in support of breast cancer research

Overwatch has unveiled a new “skin”, with all proceeds from the purchase going to breast cancer research. Overwatch.com

Video games have always been able to connect people from all around the world, and with that comes the ability to spread some goodwill.

Overwatch, the first-person shooter game that took the world by storm, is trying to do just that. Its developer Blizzard, announced on Tuesday (May 8) that it will partner with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation America (BCRF) to raise money for breast cancer research.

A new skin will be introduced and players from all around the world can purchase it from the Overwatch website through the Microsoft store. The ‘Pink Mercy’ skin will dress the character Mercy in pink, the colour associated with breast cancer support.

It costs $15 (S$19.90) and 100% of the proceeds will go to the BCRF. The campaign will run until May 21. Blizzard has also promised that it will make a minimum donation of $250,000 to the BCRF as well.

Limited-edition Pink Mercy Overwatch t-shirts, with 100% of the proceeds going towards the charity as well, are available from the Blizzard store. Logging on to the game during the campaign period will also get gamers a new player icon.

Game director and vice-president at Blizzard, Jeff Kaplan said in a video about the campaign: “Many of us on the Overwatch team have friends and family who have been personally affected by this devastating disease. We’ve decided to partner with the BCRF to try and make a difference…We know how motivated and inspirational the gaming community can be, and we would love to see you join us in this effort”.

One of Overwatch’s more popular characters, Mercy is known for her healing ability in the game, making her a natural fit for this charity drive.

She might even become known as the first video game character to help those in and outside of the game with her special powers.