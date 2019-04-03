15 overwater villas you can rent for under $500 a night, ranked by price

caption Not a bad view to wake up to. source Cocovivo

You may have seen influencers on social media guiding fans through their glass-floored villas in the Maldives.

But staying overwater isn’t just the preserve of the super-rich and minor celebrities.

Some overwater holiday homes boast all the appeal of life on water with none of the strain on your wallet.

INSIDER worked with Airbnb to find some of the most stunning overwater properties on the rental platform that came in below $500 a night.

Staying on land is so passé.

On Instagram, you’ve probably seen influencers sharing tours of their glass-floored villas in the Maldives, Champagne in hand, looking out over a freestanding bathtub or maybe even an infinity pool – because why swim in the crystal clear ocean when you can swim in a chlorinated swimming pool above it?

It turns out you don’t have to spend $1,000 a night on a Maldives villa to get the same experience, though.

Scroll down to see them ranked in ascending order of price per night.

Laguna de Perlas, Nicaragua — $30/night

source Airbnb

At $30 a night, this slice of Panamanian paradise is the biggest bargain of the list.

The bungalow comes with free use of the host’s kayaks and they can also organise day trips to indigenous communities nearby.

Book here.

Bocas Town, Bocas del Toro, Panama — $71/night

source Airbnb

$71 a night gets you a lot in Bocas Town.

Your overwater cabin comes fully-equipped with a fridge/freezer, gas oven, air conditioning, and is plumbed with hot running water.

Book here.

San Cristóbal Island, Ecuador — $82/night

source Cocovivo

Who wouldn’t pay $81 a night for a view like this?

The waterfront cabin is specifically placed to catch the sun setting over the remote island of San Cristóbal in all its glory.

Book here.

Newbury, Massachusetts, USA — $89

source Airbnb

This property promises “Instaworthy décor” and it delivers.

The cottage boasts 180-degree views over Lake Sunapee and the surrounding mountains, which you can enjoy from the comfort of your cozy wood-burner.

Book here.

Bocas del Toro, Panama — $90/night

source Airbnb

This eco-lodge in Bocas del Toro archipelago comes with its own little boat for whizzing around.

Book here.

Bocas del Toro, Panama — $124/night

source Jonathon Peter Photography

This bungalow bills itself as “romantic” and you can see why.

It comes adorned with rocking chairs, a swing, and hammocks for all your lounging needs.

Book here.

Key Largo, Florida, USA — $139/night

source Airbnb

Perfect for adventure travelers, this floating home in the Gulf of Mexico is the perfect spot to fish, swim, and BBQ your stresses away.

Book here.

Bastimentos Island, Panama — $156/night

source Airbnb

It’s unlikely you’ll want to leave the serenity of your ocean-facing deck, but if you did fancy an adventure, the bungalow features a private dock for flagging down water taxis to anywhere in the archipelago.

Book here.

Saint-Didier-sur-Arroux, Bourgogne, France — $157

source Airbnb

This lakeside cabin is straight out of a fairytale. If seclusion is your thing then look no further – you have to access this cabin via a rowing boat.

Book here.

Vairao, Tahiti, French Polynesia — $157/night

source REY FLorian

Watersport lovers will be spoiled for choice in this overwater villa, which offers whale watching, diving, snorkeling, kayaking, and an aquabike.

Book here.

Paopoa, Mo’orea, French Polynesia — $196/night

source Airbnb

This large, water-front bungalow boasts stunning views of the lagoon in Mo’orea.

Book here.

Gizo, Solomon Islands — $212

source Airbnb

“By limiting the number of guests, we want you to feel Imagination Island is your own island. Your own private paradise,” say the owners of this stunning overwater bungalow.

Hammocks on deck provide the perfect place to while away the hours with a good book as the world drifts past.

Book here.

Malibu, California, USA — $250/night

source Airbnb

You’d have to try pretty hard to get any closer to the sea than this incredibly chic Malibu beach house.

This property comes with all the creature comforts too, including a 52-inch plasma TV, Hotel W Mattress, and a deep iron tub for bathing.

Book here.

Isla Bastimentos, Panama — $349/night

source Airbnb

The second most expensive property on the list features the glass-bottomed floors you’ve seen so much of on Instagram.

Book here.

Bora Bora, French Polynesia — $479/night

source Airbnb

Still coming in at under $500 a night, the most expensive property on the list offers total privacy in Bora Bora with your own private walkway.

The home, which is for couples only, has high-speed WiFi, a large flat screen TV, two kayaks, a state of the art kitchen, a king-sized bed, walk-in shower, and separate bathtub.

Book here.