15 overwater villas you can rent for under $500 a night, ranked by price

- You may have seen influencers on social media guiding fans through their glass-floored villas in the Maldives.
- But staying overwater isn’t just the preserve of the super-rich and minor celebrities.
- Some overwater holiday homes boast all the appeal of life on water with none of the strain on your wallet.
- INSIDER worked with Airbnb to find some of the most stunning overwater properties on the rental platform that came in below $500 a night.
Staying on land is so passé.
On Instagram, you’ve probably seen influencers sharing tours of their glass-floored villas in the Maldives, Champagne in hand, looking out over a freestanding bathtub or maybe even an infinity pool – because why swim in the crystal clear ocean when you can swim in a chlorinated swimming pool above it?
It turns out you don’t have to spend $1,000 a night on a Maldives villa to get the same experience, though.
Scroll down to see them ranked in ascending order of price per night.
Laguna de Perlas, Nicaragua — $30/night
- Airbnb
At $30 a night, this slice of Panamanian paradise is the biggest bargain of the list.
The bungalow comes with free use of the host’s kayaks and they can also organise day trips to indigenous communities nearby.
Bocas Town, Bocas del Toro, Panama — $71/night
- Airbnb
$71 a night gets you a lot in Bocas Town.
Your overwater cabin comes fully-equipped with a fridge/freezer, gas oven, air conditioning, and is plumbed with hot running water.
San Cristóbal Island, Ecuador — $82/night
- Cocovivo
Who wouldn’t pay $81 a night for a view like this?
The waterfront cabin is specifically placed to catch the sun setting over the remote island of San Cristóbal in all its glory.
Newbury, Massachusetts, USA — $89
- Airbnb
This property promises “Instaworthy décor” and it delivers.
The cottage boasts 180-degree views over Lake Sunapee and the surrounding mountains, which you can enjoy from the comfort of your cozy wood-burner.
Bocas del Toro, Panama — $90/night
- Airbnb
This eco-lodge in Bocas del Toro archipelago comes with its own little boat for whizzing around.
Bocas del Toro, Panama — $124/night
- Jonathon Peter Photography
This bungalow bills itself as “romantic” and you can see why.
It comes adorned with rocking chairs, a swing, and hammocks for all your lounging needs.
Key Largo, Florida, USA — $139/night
- Airbnb
Perfect for adventure travelers, this floating home in the Gulf of Mexico is the perfect spot to fish, swim, and BBQ your stresses away.
Bastimentos Island, Panama — $156/night
- Airbnb
It’s unlikely you’ll want to leave the serenity of your ocean-facing deck, but if you did fancy an adventure, the bungalow features a private dock for flagging down water taxis to anywhere in the archipelago.
Saint-Didier-sur-Arroux, Bourgogne, France — $157
- Airbnb
This lakeside cabin is straight out of a fairytale. If seclusion is your thing then look no further – you have to access this cabin via a rowing boat.
Vairao, Tahiti, French Polynesia — $157/night
- REY FLorian
Watersport lovers will be spoiled for choice in this overwater villa, which offers whale watching, diving, snorkeling, kayaking, and an aquabike.
Paopoa, Mo’orea, French Polynesia — $196/night
- Airbnb
This large, water-front bungalow boasts stunning views of the lagoon in Mo’orea.
Gizo, Solomon Islands — $212
- Airbnb
“By limiting the number of guests, we want you to feel Imagination Island is your own island. Your own private paradise,” say the owners of this stunning overwater bungalow.
Hammocks on deck provide the perfect place to while away the hours with a good book as the world drifts past.
Malibu, California, USA — $250/night
- Airbnb
You’d have to try pretty hard to get any closer to the sea than this incredibly chic Malibu beach house.
This property comes with all the creature comforts too, including a 52-inch plasma TV, Hotel W Mattress, and a deep iron tub for bathing.
Isla Bastimentos, Panama — $349/night
- Airbnb
The second most expensive property on the list features the glass-bottomed floors you’ve seen so much of on Instagram.
Bora Bora, French Polynesia — $479/night
- Airbnb
Still coming in at under $500 a night, the most expensive property on the list offers total privacy in Bora Bora with your own private walkway.
The home, which is for couples only, has high-speed WiFi, a large flat screen TV, two kayaks, a state of the art kitchen, a king-sized bed, walk-in shower, and separate bathtub.