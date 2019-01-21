Owners of the adorable internet dog star Boo say he died from a ‘broken heart’ – after his fellow pomeranian ‘best friend’ Buddy died in 2017

Boo’s owners said in a Facebook post on Jan 19 that the pomeranian has died from a “broken heart”. Facebook / Boo

Netizens are bidding teary goodbyes to Boo – an adorable pomeranian who has been captivating their hearts for years.

The owners of the 12-year-old pomeranian announced in a Facebook post last Saturday (Jan 19) that the dog died in his sleep.

They said Boo died from a “broken heart” following the death of Buddy – his “best friend” and fellow male pomeranian – in 2017.

Buddy was always photographed with Boo. Facebook / Boo

The post read: “Shortly after Buddy died, Boo showed signs of heart issues. We think his heart literally broke when Buddy left us.

“He hung on and gave us over a year. But it looks like it was his time, and I’m sure it was a most joyous moment for them when they saw each other in heaven.”

While struggling to cope with Boo’s death, the owners said that they “find comfort knowing that he is no longer in any pain or discomfort”.

In 2006, Boo joined the San Francisco-based family and met Buddy. Four years later, he rose to fame after singer Ke$ha and reality TV star Khloe Kardashian tweeted about him.

He was labelled “the world’s cutest dog”, due to his baby bear looks.

Facebook / Boo

Photos of him and Buddy are often posted on his Facebook page which now has a whopping 16 million followers.

Facebook / Boo

Boo has three picture books to his name – Boo: The Life Of The World’s Cutest Dog (2011); Boo: Little Dog In The Big City (2012); and Boo ABC: A To Z With The World’s Cutest Dog (2013).

He has also made TV appearances and there is an array of merchandise with his image sold globally.

In the Facebook post, the owners shared how Boo had brightened up people’s days and helped them through difficult times.

The post read: “He was so easy going that we never had to bother with training. He made the manliest of men squeal with delight over his cuteness and made everyone laugh with his quirky, tail wagging personality.”

Facebook / Boo

The owners also expressed gratitude to the staff at Adobe Animal Hospital and Sage Veterinary Centers for their care and dedication in taking care of Boo and Buddy.

The Facebook post has garnered over 350,000 likes and many netizens mourned Boo’s death.

Facebook / Boo

